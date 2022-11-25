Musk announces new Twitter verification plan

A plan to verify Twitter users and organizations with a trio of check marks will roll out next week, Elon Musk has said. The announcement came shortly after he promised an "amnesty" to previously suspended accounts.
https://p.dw.com/p/4K1zz
A "tentative" rollout for a new Twitter verification system will begin December 2, Elon Musk tweeted on Friday.
Musk said all verified accounts would be manually authenticated before they are given one of three check marks.
Verified companies will receive gold check marks, governments will get grey ones, and individuals (celebrities or not) will have the social network's traditional blue checks.
Previously, the new Twitter boss had hinted at monetizing Twitter's identity verification feature by making users pay for the "blue check" used to verify prominent accounts such as those of journalists, media organizations, brands and more.
As per a report published by The Verge, the subscription fee to use the paid subscription service, known as Twitter Blue, could increase from $5 to $20 (about €5 to €20).
'Amnesty' for suspended accounts
Musk had announced shortly before that he is granting an "amnesty" to Twitter users who were previously suspended from the social network.
The new Twitter owner asked users via a poll whether suspended accounts should be reinstated, so long as they had not broken any laws or posted spam.
When the poll closed on Thursday, users voted in favor of the proposal in a landslide.
"The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,'' Musk tweeted on Thursday night. The Latin phrase translates to: "The voice of the people, the voice of God."
Musk has already reinstated the accounts of former US President Donald Trump, self-described "politically incorrect" psychologist Jordan Peterson, and far-right US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been accused of conspiracy theories and COVID-19 misinformation.
Trump has not yet tweeted in the five days since he was unbanned.