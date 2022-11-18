  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27: Everything you need to know
War in Ukraine
The Twitter logo beside Elon Musk in profile
Elon Musk may have been in control of Twitter for but a few weeks but he has gutted the company and sent many users fleeing to rival sites in that time due to his chaotic and haphazard managementImage: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/REUTERS
BusinessUnited States of America

Twitter employee exodus as Musk locks office over weekend

1 hour ago

Twitter employees exited the company after an email ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk. Those exiting have accepted severance pay with their resignations rather than stay on and do "hardcore" work for Musk's new Twitter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jjq7

Twitter saw a fresh exodus of its engineers on Friday, after the company's new owner, Elon Musk, emailed an ultimatum to employees asking that they vow to work "hardcore" or leave the company.

The firm's offices were also locked to employees over the weekend.

Zoe Schiffer, the managing editor of Platformer, which covers the intersection of technology and democracy, tweeted that the offices are locked over the weekend "because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company." 

Reuters reports security began kicking people out of the company's San Francisco headquarters Thursday evening even as Musk worked to convince some senior employees to stay on through a transition that can only be described as rocky.

Some employees posted on Twitter that they would be leaving the company rather than find out what Musk means by "hardcore" work, though his message suggested "long hours at high intensity."

By evening Thursday in the US, "RIP Twitter" was a top trending item on the site along with the names of rival social media services. In response, Musk tweeted that he was not concerned about the departures of staff since "the best people are staying, so I'm not super worried."

By Thursday night, messages against Musk were being projected onto the exterior of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, mocking the new CEO as a "space Karen," among other jibes such as "manchild." In Germany by Friday midday "Space Karen" was a trending topic on the site. "Karen" is a colloquial term in the US typically assigned to white women who are outspoken about their issues and disagreements in public and who take those complaints to business managers or public authorities, such as police.

What do we know so far?

The latest round of staff departures come just ahead of the kick off of the World Cup in Qatar, one of the world's most watched and discussed events, which could see Twitter's systems overwhelmed absent the staff to manage the heavy volumes of traffic on the site.

Esther Crawford, who will remain at Twitter to overhaul the blue check mark verification system, tweeted, "To all the Tweeps who decided to make today your last day: thanks for being incredible teammates through the ups and downs. I can't wait to see what you do next."

Among those leaving are engineers responsible for troubleshooting and preventing service outages, raising concerns about the site's stability and ability to handle issues as they arise.

AP reports Twitter staff took to private forums to discuss their departure from the social media giant and inquire how that decision might endanger their visa status in the US. Others questioned whether Musk's offer of severance pay would be honored.

What's behind the latest chaos at the company?

Musk took over Twitter less than three weeks ago, removing senior staff and naming himself CEO, with other senior staff departures in the days after.

His moves since then have gutted Twitter, with half of the 7,500 employees at the time of Musk's takeover of the site now no longer employed by the company. An unknown number of contractors responsible for content moderation on the site have also been let go with no replacements.

Earlier this week, Musk fired a small number of engineers who disagreed with him publicly or internally, such as on the company's Slack messaging system.

On Wednesday night, Musk sent out a company wide email suggesting the company was mostly a software and server company, as opposed to the global public square that it has become.

He added that anyone who wishes to remain at Twitter to build a 2.0 version of the site "will need to be extremely hardcore," and everyone else can leave by Thursday night.

In his email, he intimated that the future of Twitter employment would be contingent on a willingness to work long hours on-site. On Thursday, Musk backpedalled on the demand that workers be in the office as employees who survived layoffs disagreed with the new policy.

In the new diktat, Musk wrote that for employees to work from home, "all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring you are making an excellent contribution."

Instead of working in the office at all times, Musk's revised policy suggests, "in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month."

ar/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A street in Kyiv during a lackout

Ukraine updates: Airstrikes leave millions without power

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester holds a pink umbrella with signs hanging from it and writing in Thai

Thailand: What happened to monarchy protest movement?

Thailand: What happened to monarchy protest movement?

Rule of Law22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

An S300 air defense missile system during the final stage of the Keys to the Sky competition among AD missile units at Ashuluk Firing Range as part of the 2016 Army Games

Soviet-era anti-aircraft system that misfired on Poland

Soviet-era anti-aircraft system that misfired on Poland

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball Brasilien vs. Ghana Freundschaftsspiel

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage