Munich replaces Holocaust memorial cobblestones

The German city of Munich began removing commemorative cobblestones for victims of the Holocaust on Thursday, as it presented the first plaque of its new remembrance memorial system.

The new memorial system, created by Munich designer Kilian Stauss, remembers the 10,000 Munich men, women and children murdered by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945, the City of Munich wrote in a statement.

The memorial plaques can be made in two variants and will be placed outside the last known home or workplace of the victim. The first is a 12x12 centimeter plaque made of gold-plated stainless steel, which will have the victim's details and a grid-like portrait engraved into it, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

If the sign cannot be attached, because the house owner does not agree or because there is no suitable place on the wall, for example, a 1.8-meter stainless steel column with a gold-plated sleeve can be put up instead.

Tilly and Franz Landauer were the first Holocaust victims to be commemorated on Thursday. Franz — brother of well-known Bayern Munich football club president Kurt Landauer — died in 1943 in Kamp Westerbork in the Netherlands. His wife Tilly died in 1944 in Auschwitz.

"It is important to me that we find forms of individual remembrance of the victims of the Nazi era in Munich," Mayor Dieter Reiter said. "They are to remind us of those who were murdered and set an example. Never again," he added.

Cobblestones criticized

The cobblestone memorials had been criticized for being disrespectful as they are embedded in the ground, which led Munich to decide to replace the stones with a new memorial system in 2015. Bavaria's supreme court backed up the decision in a ruling in 2017.

The gold-colored monuments called "stolpersteine," or "stumbling stones" in English, were placed into the pavement in front of the last-known home or workplace of a Nazi victim.

The person's name, birthdate and fate are engraved into the block, which sits just above the street level.

Stumbling stones commemorating vicitims of the Holocaust are seen in the southeastern German city of Munich

Charlotte Knobloch, president of the regional Jewish community group, said it was disrespectful to lay stones in the dirt as a memorial.

"I am happy that we have found this positive solution after such long discussions," Knobloch, former President of Central Council of Jews in Germany, said.

While the stones had been criticized, they also had many supporters in Munich, which even saw the formation of the group "Stolpersteine for Munich Initiative."

Terry Swartzberg, one of the members of the association, launched an online petition on change.org calling for the removal of the stones in Munich to be stopped. The petition has more than 100,000 signatures.

Across Germany and Europe there are more than 60,000 stumbling stone memorials.

