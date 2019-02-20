Munich police under fire for possible extremist chats

Munich police announced Friday they are investigating 13 officers in the force for work and legal violations including the sharing of objectionable content over social messaging services.

The Munich investigation follows prior revelations of right-wing extremist activity among German police forces and members of the military.

A chance discovery

In a statement posted online, the Munich police headquarters said five officers had been suspended from work in February, including one from a branch outside of Munich, and eight other officers had been transferred to different positions at the start of March.

Officers who were part of the "Support Commando" ("Unterstützungskommando," or USK) and had apparently shared objectionable content in chat apps with current and former colleagues, the statement said.

The evidence was found on an officer's phone that was being examined as part of a separate investigation into a possible sexual offense.

The objectionable content included sharing two YouTube videos with "possible anti-Semitic" content as well as an image of swastika graffiti in a Munich park. At least one video of documenting the use of electroshock Tasers on other officers during training in violation of police rules was found on the phone.

The Munich public prosecutor's office and the Bavarian State Office for Criminal Investigation are investigating possible the charges against the officer.

Munich Police President Andrä said his force would not tolerate any right-wing extremist behavior

Unacceptable and damaging

The president of Munich police, Hubertus Andrä, described the behavior of the officers as fully unacceptable and damaging to the reputation of the Munich police.

"We reacted quickly and forcefully to this type of behavior," Andrä said, "And we will continue to do so in the future.

"We do not tolerate right-wing extremist, xenophobic or anti-Semitic content being spread over the internet by the Bavarian police, including in their private affairs," Andrä added. "Whoever behaves like this is not welcome in police force ranks."

