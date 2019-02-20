 Munich police under fire for possible extremist chats | News | DW | 16.03.2019

News

Munich police under fire for possible extremist chats

More than a dozen Munich police officers are facing legal scrutiny after an investigation uncovered objectionable chats. Officials accused officers of sharing anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist content.

A Munish police badge on the sleeve of an officer (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Munich police announced Friday they are investigating 13 officers in the force for work and legal violations including the sharing of objectionable content over social messaging services.

The Munich investigation follows prior revelations of right-wing extremist activity among German police forces and members of the military.

A chance discovery

In a statement posted online, the Munich police headquarters said five officers had been suspended from work in February, including one from a branch outside of Munich, and eight other officers had been transferred to different positions at the start of March.

Officers who were part of the "Support Commando" ("Unterstützungskommando," or USK) and had apparently shared objectionable content in chat apps with current and former colleagues, the statement said.

The evidence was found on an officer's phone that was being examined as part of a separate investigation into a possible sexual offense.

The objectionable content included sharing two YouTube videos with "possible anti-Semitic" content as well as an image of swastika graffiti in a Munich park. At least one video of documenting the use of electroshock Tasers on other officers during training in violation of police rules was found on the phone.

The Munich public prosecutor's office and the Bavarian State Office for Criminal Investigation are investigating possible the charges against the officer.

Read more: German intelligence to boost observation of right-wing extremists

Hubertus Andrä holds his hands together over his lips (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

Munich Police President Andrä said his force would not tolerate any right-wing extremist behavior

Unacceptable and damaging

The president of Munich police, Hubertus Andrä, described the behavior of the officers as fully unacceptable and damaging to the reputation of the Munich police.

"We reacted quickly and forcefully to this type of behavior," Andrä said, "And we will continue to do so in the future.

"We do not tolerate right-wing extremist, xenophobic or anti-Semitic content being spread over the internet by the Bavarian police, including in their private affairs," Andrä added. "Whoever behaves like this is not welcome in police force ranks."

  • An edition of German police magazine headlined dealing with the Reichsbürger (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lübke)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What do Reichsbürger believe?

    Reichsbürger translates to "citizens of the Reich." What unites this loose movement is rejection of the modern Federal Republic of Germany. They believe the 1937 or 1871 borders of the German Empire still exist and today's country is an administrative construct still occupied by the Allied powers. Many subscribe to far-right or anti-Semitic ideologies. Their conspiracy theories have been debunked.

  • Police show weapons siezed in a raid on alleged Reichsbürger members (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    How much of a threat are they?

    The Reichsbürger scene is a disparate, leaderless movement totalling about 15,000 supporters, according to German intelligence officials. Of those, about 900 have been identified as far-right extremists and 1,000 have a license to own firearms. Authorities are concerned about some members' potential to become violent and have conducted several raids on Reichsbürger suspects to sieze weapons.

  • Adrian Ursache in a courtroom (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Who are its members? One was Mr. Germany

    Adrian Ursache, a 42-year-old former winner of the Mister Germany beauty pageant, is also a Reichsbürger member. He is currently facing trial for attempted murder after an August 2016 gun battle with police as they tried to evict him from his home. Typically, Reichsbürger refuse to recognize any state apparatus, printing their own passports and driving licenses.

  • Wolfgang P., shown with face blurred, is escorted by guards in a Nuremberg courtroom

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Jailed for murder

    The case of Wolfgang P., who in October 2017 was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a police officer, is seen as a turning point for how German authorities deal with the extremist group. P., an alleged Reichsbürger member, shot at officers who were raiding his home to confiscate weapons.

  • A police raid of Reichsbürger in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What are the authorities doing about it?

    German authorities have been accused of long underestimating the threat posed by the Reichsbürger. Since the murder of the police officer in Bavaria, law enforcement has been cracking down on them more vigorously. In the past year there have been several raids on Reichsbürger targets. Some German police and military forces have also probed whether they may have Reichsbürger among their own ranks.

    Author: Samantha Early


Investigation against multiple police officers (in German)

