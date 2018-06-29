 Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book | Film | DW | 29.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book

The author's 1985 bestseller, Perfume: Story of a Murderer, has been made into a series. Audiences in Munich, and eventually around the world, are in for major surprises as the plot is now set in present-day Germany.

A dead body lies on a swimming pool terrace as people gather around (Filmfest München 2018)

The production of the new TV series Perfume was one of the film industry's best-kept secrets. The public was kept largely in the dark about production, and details about the script remained under wraps. So when first two episodes premiere in Munich on Friday at the 36th Munich Film Festival, it will be quite an event.

The excitement has good grounds: After all, the series is based on Patrick Süskind's 1985 bestselling novel The Perfume: Story of a Murderer, which received more international attention than hardly any other post-WWII German-language book.

The Perfume series is the second time that Süskind's riveting story, set in 18th-century France, is being filmed, following on from Tom Tykwer's 2006 movie that shares the book's title. 

Süskind is not expected to comment on the new series, but it seems more than likely that the reclusive author, who has kept an exceedingly low profile for decades, will have given series producer Oliver Berben the go-ahead for the project. The director is Philipp Kadelbach.

Read more: Bernhard Schlink's new novel 'Olga' revisits 20th-century Germany

  • Scene from the film Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (picture-alliance/dpa)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

    It took 20 years before Patrick Süskind's 1985 bestselling historical fantasy novel Perfume: The Story of a Murderer was finally turned into a movie. Director Tom Tykwer carried it off magnificently, with entertaining, sumptuous scenes starring Ben Whishaw and Karoline Herfurth.

  • Scene from the film Das Boot (picture alliance/dpa)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    Das Boot

    "One of the greatest war films made," said the critics. German director Wolfgang Petersen's 1981 filming of the novel by Lothar-Günther Buchheim is set in the faithful replica of a World War II German submarine. The film was Petersen's breakthrough to Hollywood and was nominated for six Oscars, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award.

  • Scene from the film The Tin Drum (Imago/AGD)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    The Tin Drum

    The 1959 novel earned Günter Grass the Nobel Prize for Literature. In 1979 came the film adaptation, starring the 13-year-old actor David Bennent as Oscar Matzerath, the boy who at age three decides to stop growing. Director Völker Schlöndorff's film was the first German production to take the Oscar for best foreign language film.

  • Oliver Masucci as in the film Look Who's Back (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Film Verleih GmbH)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    Look Who's Back

    Timur Vermes' 2012 debut novel, Look Who's Back, was a smash hit in Germany. His satire featured a character Germans tend not to take lightly: Adolf Hitler. The dictator wakes up in a park in Berlin in this millennium — and everyone believes he is an actor. David Wnendt adapted the book into a movie in 2016.

  • Scene from the film In Times of Fading Light (X-Verleih/H. Hubach)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    In Times of Fading Light

    The movie In Times of Fading Light was released in 2017, six years after Eugen Ruge's novel tracing the life of a family in East Germany hit the bookstores. Another example of a well-done adaptation of literature, director Matti Geschonneck's satirical movie explores the last days of the East German regime with humor and tragic depth.

  • Jürgen Prochnow in The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum

    In 1975, two years before leftist Red Army Faction insurgents started making headlines in Germany with kidnappings and murders, Volker Schlöndorff adapted Heinrich Böll's novel The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum for the screen. The novel gives a detailed description of the social atmosphere in West Germany at the time. Schlöndorff cut right to the chase and hit the mark.

  • Scene from the film The Reader (Studio Babelsberg AG)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    The Reader

    A best-selling book turned into a successful film: that's the exception rather than the rule, in particular if the book touches on a difficult topic. Bernhard Schlink's novel The Reader looks at the repercussions of the Nazi era in Germany, and how the country deals with its past. Stephen Daldry's 2008 adaptation was a strong film also thanks to the superb actors, Kate Winslet and David Kross.

  • Scene from the film All Quiet on the Western Front (picture-alliance/dpa)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    This film from the early days of sound movies is an excellent example of an arresting movie adaptation of a literary work. US director Lewis Milestone brought the horrors of WWI to the screen in 1930, based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel All Quiet on the Western Front. The Nazis made sure the movie was rarely shown in Germany.

  • Scene from the film Death in Venice (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    9 German books that were adapted into great movies

    Death in Venice

    In 1971, Italian director Luchino Visconti surprised the world with his film adaptation of German author Thomas Mann's 1912 novella, Death in Venice. Visconti's movie is very close to the narrative tone of the original. The film starring Dirk Bogarde is ponderous, melancholy — and stunningly beautiful.

    Author: Jochen Kürten, Rick Fulker


Contemporary setting

Thanks to the shroud of secrecy surrounding the film, Friday's audience know little about what to expect. However, it is known that the story has been bumped forward in time and takes place in contemporary Germany.

Film still from Perfume, glimpse of man in a lab (Filmfest München 2018)

A still from the Perfume TV series shows where scents are concocted

"What happens when fiction overtakes reality? What if feelings are manipulated and no one has anything left to lose?" the festival posted on its website. "In 2018, somewhere in the lower Rhine valley, a brutal series of murders occurs. A young profiler uses idiosyncratic methods to investigate the crimes. A clue leads to the past: to five boarding-school pupils in search of power and love who experimented with the secret of human scent — and with the ideas from Patrick Süskind's bestseller Perfume: The Story of a Murderer."

A person reads Patrick Süskind's book Das Parfum (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

The 1985 novel by Süskind captivated readers around the world

Popular German actors

The series was produced by Constantin Film for German public broadcaster ZDF, which will run the series in fall. Netflix has acquired the international rights. German television productions have gained increasing international attention in the past years, with series such as Babylon Berlin (co-created by Tykwer), Dark and the German-American Deutschland 83 finding enthusiastic audiences around the world, in part through digital streaming services.

The Perfume series features popular German actors including Friederike Becht, Juergen Maurer, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Marc Hosemann and Natalia Belitski. And, if it follows in the footsteps of Süskind's novel and Tykwer's feature film, the miniseries is bound to be a success, too.

DW recommends

KINO favorites: 7 great movies inspired by German books

From Thomas Mann's controversial novel to a satirical book about Adolf Hitler: DW's KINO team picked its seven favorite film adaptations of German works of literature. (29.03.2018)  

German-language winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

There have been 114 winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature to date, with 13 from the German-speaking world. DW presents some of the best-known prize recipients. (05.10.2017)  

Art for the nose: Scent compositions at the museum

While many artworks have been created for the eyes and the ears, the sense of smell has always been neglected in the arts. Scent composers Christophe Laudamiel and Wolfgang Georgsdorf are working to change this. (27.06.2018)  

Dude, you stink! - a list of species with a bad taste in perfume

What a funny, stinky world it would be if we shared the characteristics of the species listed below. At least all humans would have something in common with them, right? (06.09.2017)  

Bernhard Schlink's new novel 'Olga' revisits 20th-century Germany

German author Bernhard Schlink is best known for his international bestseller "The Reader." His new novel, "Olga," touches on Germany's history throughout the 20th century. (12.01.2018)  

How a Highlands publisher has hit the big time with 'Babylon Berlin'

A small Scottish publishing house is behind the English translations of the crime novels that led to the German TV series "Babylon Berlin." Sandstone Press didn't know at first that the books would become a hit show. (05.01.2018)  

'Dark': First German Netflix series reinvents an old theme

Dubbed "the German answer to 'Stranger Things,'" Netflix's first original German-language series, "Dark," offers a daring and angst-ridden confirmation of a TV renaissance in the country. (29.11.2017)  

On the brink of nuclear war in 1983: TV series 'Deutschland 83'

The first German-language series to air on a US network, "Deutschland 83" features Cold War tensions through a spy's story. It has now been recognized as best drama by the International Emmy Awards. (26.11.2015)  

'Babylon Berlin' director Tom Tykwer to head Berlinale Jury in 2018

The German director, producer and composer best-known for "Run Lola Run" and "Cloud Atlas" will serve as jury president of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. (02.11.2017)  

9 German books that were adapted into great movies

Perfume, a best-selling book, was first adapted into a film — and now a TV series. Here's a selection of the most successful or best film renditions of novels by German authors. (29.06.2018)  

Related content

Standbild Babylon Berlin

'Babylon Berlin': The most expensive non-English drama series ever produced 16.10.2017

"Babylon Berlin" is the most expensive TV series to have ever been filmed in Germany. Tom Tykwer's adaptation of a detective novel series portrays Berlin in the 1920s — a vibrant period before the Nazis came to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

A dead body lies on a swimming pool terrace as people gather around (Filmfest München 2018)

Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book

The author's 1985 bestseller, Perfume: Story of a Murderer, has been made into a series. Audiences in Munich, and eventually around the world, are in for major surprises as the plot is now set in present-day Germany. 

Books

Kroatischen Autorin Ivana Sajko (Hassan Abdelghani)

Croation author Ivana Sajko wins International Literature Award

The major literary award for a work of fiction translated into German goes to a Croatian novel. Sajko's Love Story has been praised for revealing "the power and impotence" of individuals in the globalized age. 

PopXport

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

Quiz: the original version of "Sofia"

Take part in our quiz, and you could win great CDs.We'll play a cover version of a German hit, and then you tell us who did the original. This week, it's "Sofia." Was it: a) Álvaro Soler b) Marquess c) Nico Santos We'll be giving away CDs by Kiddo Kat, Kissin' Dynamite, Lary, and Madsen. 

Arts

Anita Becker's 2011 work 'Flood' shows geometric forms of houses under water (Kota Ezawa und Galerie Anita Beckers, Frankfurt a.M. )

Nature gone wild: Depictions of disasters in art

Images of catastrophes bombard us every day, but an exhibition at Hamburg's Kunsthalle shows how such depictions are nothing new. "Nature Unleashed" also reveals how shocking natural disasters were once seen as positive. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

Lifestyle

Ananas Symbolbild (Colourbox)

Everything you ever wanted to know about pineapple

Celebrating the popular tropical fruit on International Pineapple Day, here's a few reasons why we love the sweet vitamin bomb. Did you know it's officially a berry? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  