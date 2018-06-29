Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book

The production of the new TV series Perfume was one of the film industry's best-kept secrets. The public was kept largely in the dark about production, and details about the script remained under wraps. So when first two episodes premiere in Munich on Friday at the 36th Munich Film Festival, it will be quite an event.



The excitement has good grounds: After all, the series is based on Patrick Süskind's 1985 bestselling novel The Perfume: Story of a Murderer, which received more international attention than hardly any other post-WWII German-language book.

The Perfume series is the second time that Süskind's riveting story, set in 18th-century France, is being filmed, following on from Tom Tykwer's 2006 movie that shares the book's title.

Süskind is not expected to comment on the new series, but it seems more than likely that the reclusive author, who has kept an exceedingly low profile for decades, will have given series producer Oliver Berben the go-ahead for the project. The director is Philipp Kadelbach.

Read more: Bernhard Schlink's new novel 'Olga' revisits 20th-century Germany

9 German books that were adapted into great movies Perfume: The Story of a Murderer It took 20 years before Patrick Süskind's 1985 bestselling historical fantasy novel Perfume: The Story of a Murderer was finally turned into a movie. Director Tom Tykwer carried it off magnificently, with entertaining, sumptuous scenes starring Ben Whishaw and Karoline Herfurth.

9 German books that were adapted into great movies Das Boot "One of the greatest war films made," said the critics. German director Wolfgang Petersen's 1981 filming of the novel by Lothar-Günther Buchheim is set in the faithful replica of a World War II German submarine. The film was Petersen's breakthrough to Hollywood and was nominated for six Oscars, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award.

9 German books that were adapted into great movies The Tin Drum The 1959 novel earned Günter Grass the Nobel Prize for Literature. In 1979 came the film adaptation, starring the 13-year-old actor David Bennent as Oscar Matzerath, the boy who at age three decides to stop growing. Director Völker Schlöndorff's film was the first German production to take the Oscar for best foreign language film.

9 German books that were adapted into great movies Look Who's Back Timur Vermes' 2012 debut novel, Look Who's Back, was a smash hit in Germany. His satire featured a character Germans tend not to take lightly: Adolf Hitler. The dictator wakes up in a park in Berlin in this millennium — and everyone believes he is an actor. David Wnendt adapted the book into a movie in 2016.

9 German books that were adapted into great movies In Times of Fading Light The movie In Times of Fading Light was released in 2017, six years after Eugen Ruge's novel tracing the life of a family in East Germany hit the bookstores. Another example of a well-done adaptation of literature, director Matti Geschonneck's satirical movie explores the last days of the East German regime with humor and tragic depth.

9 German books that were adapted into great movies The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum In 1975, two years before leftist Red Army Faction insurgents started making headlines in Germany with kidnappings and murders, Volker Schlöndorff adapted Heinrich Böll's novel The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum for the screen. The novel gives a detailed description of the social atmosphere in West Germany at the time. Schlöndorff cut right to the chase and hit the mark.

9 German books that were adapted into great movies The Reader A best-selling book turned into a successful film: that's the exception rather than the rule, in particular if the book touches on a difficult topic. Bernhard Schlink's novel The Reader looks at the repercussions of the Nazi era in Germany, and how the country deals with its past. Stephen Daldry's 2008 adaptation was a strong film also thanks to the superb actors, Kate Winslet and David Kross.

9 German books that were adapted into great movies All Quiet on the Western Front This film from the early days of sound movies is an excellent example of an arresting movie adaptation of a literary work. US director Lewis Milestone brought the horrors of WWI to the screen in 1930, based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel All Quiet on the Western Front. The Nazis made sure the movie was rarely shown in Germany.

9 German books that were adapted into great movies Death in Venice In 1971, Italian director Luchino Visconti surprised the world with his film adaptation of German author Thomas Mann's 1912 novella, Death in Venice. Visconti's movie is very close to the narrative tone of the original. The film starring Dirk Bogarde is ponderous, melancholy — and stunningly beautiful. Author: Jochen Kürten, Rick Fulker



Contemporary setting

Thanks to the shroud of secrecy surrounding the film, Friday's audience know little about what to expect. However, it is known that the story has been bumped forward in time and takes place in contemporary Germany.

A still from the Perfume TV series shows where scents are concocted

"What happens when fiction overtakes reality? What if feelings are manipulated and no one has anything left to lose?" the festival posted on its website. "In 2018, somewhere in the lower Rhine valley, a brutal series of murders occurs. A young profiler uses idiosyncratic methods to investigate the crimes. A clue leads to the past: to five boarding-school pupils in search of power and love who experimented with the secret of human scent — and with the ideas from Patrick Süskind's bestseller Perfume: The Story of a Murderer."

The 1985 novel by Süskind captivated readers around the world

Popular German actors

The series was produced by Constantin Film for German public broadcaster ZDF, which will run the series in fall. Netflix has acquired the international rights. German television productions have gained increasing international attention in the past years, with series such as Babylon Berlin (co-created by Tykwer), Dark and the German-American Deutschland 83 finding enthusiastic audiences around the world, in part through digital streaming services.

The Perfume series features popular German actors including Friederike Becht, Juergen Maurer, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Marc Hosemann and Natalia Belitski. And, if it follows in the footsteps of Süskind's novel and Tykwer's feature film, the miniseries is bound to be a success, too.