Munich Film Festival premieres Perfume TV series based on Patrick Süskind book

The author's 1985 bestseller, Perfume: Story of a Murderer, has been made into a series. Audiences in Munich, and eventually around the world, are in for major surprises as the plot is now set in present-day Germany.
The production of the new TV series Perfume was one of the film industry's best-kept secrets. The public was kept largely in the dark about production, and details about the script remained under wraps. So when first two episodes premiere in Munich on Friday at the 36th Munich Film Festival, it will be quite an event.
The excitement has good grounds: After all, the series is based on Patrick Süskind's 1985 bestselling novel The Perfume: Story of a Murderer, which received more international attention than hardly any other post-WWII German-language book.
The Perfume series is the second time that Süskind's riveting story, set in 18th-century France, is being filmed, following on from Tom Tykwer's 2006 movie that shares the book's title.
Süskind is not expected to comment on the new series, but it seems more than likely that the reclusive author, who has kept an exceedingly low profile for decades, will have given series producer Oliver Berben the go-ahead for the project. The director is Philipp Kadelbach.
Read more: Bernhard Schlink's new novel 'Olga' revisits 20th-century Germany
Contemporary setting
Thanks to the shroud of secrecy surrounding the film, Friday's audience know little about what to expect. However, it is known that the story has been bumped forward in time and takes place in contemporary Germany.
"What happens when fiction overtakes reality? What if feelings are manipulated and no one has anything left to lose?" the festival posted on its website. "In 2018, somewhere in the lower Rhine valley, a brutal series of murders occurs. A young profiler uses idiosyncratic methods to investigate the crimes. A clue leads to the past: to five boarding-school pupils in search of power and love who experimented with the secret of human scent — and with the ideas from Patrick Süskind's bestseller Perfume: The Story of a Murderer."
Popular German actors
The series was produced by Constantin Film for German public broadcaster ZDF, which will run the series in fall. Netflix has acquired the international rights. German television productions have gained increasing international attention in the past years, with series such as Babylon Berlin (co-created by Tykwer), Dark and the German-American Deutschland 83 finding enthusiastic audiences around the world, in part through digital streaming services.
The Perfume series features popular German actors including Friederike Becht, Juergen Maurer, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Marc Hosemann and Natalia Belitski. And, if it follows in the footsteps of Süskind's novel and Tykwer's feature film, the miniseries is bound to be a success, too.
From Thomas Mann's controversial novel to a satirical book about Adolf Hitler: DW's KINO team picked its seven favorite film adaptations of German works of literature. (29.03.2018)
There have been 114 winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature to date, with 13 from the German-speaking world. DW presents some of the best-known prize recipients. (05.10.2017)
While many artworks have been created for the eyes and the ears, the sense of smell has always been neglected in the arts. Scent composers Christophe Laudamiel and Wolfgang Georgsdorf are working to change this. (27.06.2018)
What a funny, stinky world it would be if we shared the characteristics of the species listed below. At least all humans would have something in common with them, right? (06.09.2017)
German author Bernhard Schlink is best known for his international bestseller "The Reader." His new novel, "Olga," touches on Germany's history throughout the 20th century. (12.01.2018)
A small Scottish publishing house is behind the English translations of the crime novels that led to the German TV series "Babylon Berlin." Sandstone Press didn't know at first that the books would become a hit show. (05.01.2018)
Dubbed "the German answer to 'Stranger Things,'" Netflix's first original German-language series, "Dark," offers a daring and angst-ridden confirmation of a TV renaissance in the country. (29.11.2017)
The first German-language series to air on a US network, "Deutschland 83" features Cold War tensions through a spy's story. It has now been recognized as best drama by the International Emmy Awards. (26.11.2015)