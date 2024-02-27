  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warFarmer protests
ConflictsMiddle East

Mothers of Thai workers held hostage in Gaza speak out

Georg Matthes
February 27, 2024

Thai nationals make up the largest non-Israeli group kidnapped in the October 7 terrorist attacks. Officials say eight Thai migrant workers are still being held hostage. DW's Georg Matthes reports from Udon Thai in northeastern Thailand.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cxcN
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

People gather at a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza city of Rafah

Hamas truce would only delay Rafah assault, Netanyahu says

Israeli bombardment of the south Gaza city sheltering more than a million Palestinians is intensifying as aid dwindles.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:11 min
Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (L) U.S. President Jimmy Carter (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) clasp hands after signing of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, 1979

Israel's war in Gaza strains relations with Egypt

Israel’s planned ground offensive on Rafah is testing the country's peaceful ties to Egypt.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:33 min
A premature baby was evacuated from Gaza City is fed as it receives treatment at an hospital in Rafah

Rafah maternity hospital struggles to keep newborns alive

As the war on Hamas continues, hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed — especially one hospital trying to keep infants alive.
ConflictsFebruary 25, 202401:42 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Munich Security Conference Chair Christoph Heusgen speaks out on Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the future of NATO.

Ukraine 'defends all of' Europe against Russia

Munich Security Conference Chair Christoph Heusgen speaks out on Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine and NATO's future.
ConflictsFebruary 13, 202412:33 min
Show more