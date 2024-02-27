Mothers of Thai workers held hostage in Gaza speak out

ConflictsMiddle EastMothers of Thai workers held hostage in Gaza speak outTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastGeorg Matthes02/27/2024February 27, 2024Thai nationals make up the largest non-Israeli group kidnapped in the October 7 terrorist attacks. Officials say eight Thai migrant workers are still being held hostage. DW's Georg Matthes reports from Udon Thai in northeastern Thailand.https://p.dw.com/p/4cxcNAdvertisement