A woman votes at a polling station during the presidential elections in the Montenegrin capital of PodgoricaImage: Stevo Vasiljevic/REUTERS
PoliticsMontenegro

Montenegro votes in crucial presidential election

16 minutes ago

Montenegrins are voting in a presidential election that will shape the small Adriatic country's attitude towards the West and its relations with neighboring Serbia.

Voters in Montenegro cast ballots on Sunday in a presidential election marred by political turmoil and uncertainty over whether the tiny Balkan NATO member state will go ahead with its bid to join the EU or seek to improve ties with Serbia and Russia.

Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0600 UTC) and will close at 8 pm (1900 UTC). First unofficial results by pollsters, based on a sample of the electorate, are expected about two hours later.

Analysts predict that Montenegro's presidential election will produce no clear winner and that incumbent Milo Djukanovic will face one of several challengers in a runoff election two weeks from now.

Djukanovic and his opponents

Djukanovic's opponents include a leader of the staunchly pro-Serbia and pro-Russia Popular Front party, Andrija Mandic, economist Jakov Milatovic of the newly-formed Europe Now group and former parliament speaker Aleksa Becic.

Observers say Milatovic, who served in the government elected after the 2020 parliamentary vote but later split from the ruling coalition, may stand the best chance of making it into the runoff against Djukanovic.

Djukanovic has held top political posts in the country for 33 years. He and and his Democratic Party of Socialists led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006, and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017. However, an alliance dominated by parties seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia ousted DPS from power in 2020.

Political crisis in Montenegro

Sunday's vote comes amid a year-long political crisis marked by no-confidence votes in two separate governments and a row between lawmakers and Djukanovic over the president's refusal to name a new prime minister.

On Thursday Djukanovic dissolved the parliament and scheduled snap elections for June 11. A victory in the presidential election would bolster the chances of the winner's party in the parliamentary vote.

Over the years, Montenegro has been divided between those who identify as Montenegrins and those who see themselves as Serbs and opposed the country's 2006 independence from a former union with neighbouring and much larger Serbia.

Following the invasion of Ukraine last year, Montenegro joined EU sanctions against Russia. The Kremlin has placed Montenegro on its list of unfriendly states.

dh/jcg (AP, Reuters)

