03/29/2023 March 29, 2023

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu says his country is “managing to manage” in a “very difficult region” following Russia’s war of agression in Ukraine. Popescu told DW’s Tim Sebastian that Kyiv “liberating all of its territories is the best way to keep Moldova’s path to the EU open.” He also said his country had been target of Kremlin hybrid attacks for more than 30 years.