Driving 900 kilometers each way and being away from his family for a week every month is not easy, but Moldovan oral and facial surgeon Ilie Suharschi says he'll keep volunteering in hospitals in Ukraine and saving lives until the war is over.

The number of patients being admitted to Ukrainian hospitals has been rising constantly since the beginning of the war. Doctors there need any qualified help they can get.

Moldovan surgeon Ilie Suharschi has been volunteering in Ukrainian hospitals ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. He drives to Dnipro, and sometimes Odessa, every month, leaving his family behind in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.