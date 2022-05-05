  1. Skip to content
Simion Ciochina

Stories by Simion Ciochina

Stories by Simion Ciochina

Valentina Tomas faces the camera

Moldova: 'I'm worried about the children'

Moldova: 'I'm worried about the children'

In villages close to the breakaway Moldovan region of Trans-Dniester, many fear the Ukraine war is closing in in them.
Politics
May 5, 2022
Fleeing adults and children gather at the border crossing at Palanca, Moldova

Moldova reaches out to Ukraine's refugees

Moldova reaches out to Ukraine's refugees

In the face of Russian aggression, one of Europe's poorest states has taken in tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Conflicts
March 6, 2022
