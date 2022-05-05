You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Simion Ciochina
Skip next section Stories by Simion Ciochina
Stories by Simion Ciochina
Moldova: 'I'm worried about the children'
Moldova: 'I'm worried about the children'
In villages close to the breakaway Moldovan region of Trans-Dniester, many fear the Ukraine war is closing in in them.
Politics
05/05/2022
May 5, 2022
Moldova reaches out to Ukraine's refugees
Moldova reaches out to Ukraine's refugees
In the face of Russian aggression, one of Europe's poorest states has taken in tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Conflicts
03/06/2022
March 6, 2022
Go to homepage