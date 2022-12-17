Moldova suspends six channels over Ukraine 'disinformation'

"We cannot accept that in this challenging period, the security of the state and the peaceful life of citizens are endangered by fugitives who want only one thing: to escape justice," she said.
Why were the channels suspended?
The commission said that Moldova's Audiovisual Council had found a "lack of correct information in the coverage of national events, but also of the war in Ukraine."
It said that the suspension aims to "prevent the risk of disinformation or attempts to manipulate public opinion."
The channels whose licenses were revoked were Primul, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6 and Orhei TV.
Four of the six suspended channels regularly re-transmit programs from Russian channels that were banned by the European Council over "continuous and concerted disinformation and war propaganda actions."
Moldova "deliberately deprives millions of Russian-speaking residents of the last sources in the country of news content in their preferred language,'' she said, adding, "We consider this ban to be an unprecedented act of political censorship, an abuse of the principle of media pluralism, and a flagrant violation of the right to freedom of access to information."
In Russia, journalists reporting on the conflict in Ukraine must call the Russia's war against Ukraine a "special military operation."