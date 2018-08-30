Missing German teenager returns home after 5 years

Five years ago a 13-year-old girl went missing from southern Germany with hardly a trace. She has been found in Milan but investigators still don't know where she was for that time.
An 18-year-old German woman who was missing for more than five years has returned to her family, Freiburg police confirmed on Friday.
Maria H., whose surname is protected according to German privacy protocols, went missing in May 2013 with a man named Bernhard H., then 53.
"Concerning Maria, she is physically well," a Freiburg police spokesman said to the Badische Zeitung, a German newspaper. In a statement, the police said they "have no reliable information on what transpired over the last five years at this point in time."
Read more: Modern slavery in Germany: Preying on the vulnerable
Homecoming
The woman's mother, Monika B., also confirmed that her daughter had returned after 1,944 days missing.
"Maria is, since last night, back home," the woman's mother, Monika B., said in a post on Facebook. "She looked to contact her family on Facebook and very, very nice friends picked her up in Milan (Italy) last night."
Read more: 100,000 German teenagers addicted to social media, study finds
Maria H., then 13, met Bernard H. on the internet with the man posing as a teenager. Before her disappearance, the two met several times in hotels in Freiburg. Bernard H.'s wife had already reported him to authorities for approaching minors on the internet.
The police issued an international arrest warrant for Bernard H. on the grounds of child abduction and serious sexual abuse of a child. Police had followed up on more than 1,000 leads in five years, according to the Badischer Zeitung.
Police are set to debrief Maria H. on the past five years in the coming days. Authorities did not give any indication of Bernard H.'s whereabouts.
Teenagers aged 12 to 17 years spent too much time on social media, which affects their wellbeing. A German study reveals that excessive use can even be linked to depression. (01.03.2018)
Slavery may be banned worldwide, but the practice continues to this day. In Germany, instances of forced prostitution and labor exploitation have fueled debate about what contributes to slavery and how it can be stopped. (23.08.2018)
A 16-year-old German girl who allegedly ran away to Iraq to join the so-called "Islamic State" has been found. The girl, along with three German women, are reportedly being held in an Iraqi prison. (22.07.2017)
Researchers warn that child refugees in Greece are selling their bodies to fund their journeys to the heart of Europe. But as Anthee Carassava reports, few are prepared to abandon the dream of reaching their destination. (21.04.2017)
German children's charities have called on lawmakers to enshrine a child's right to an attorney into law. It comes after a mother in southwestern Germany was sentenced for prostituting her young son online. (11.08.2018)
A German woman and her partner have been jailed after pimping out a boy to pedophiles they found online. Investigators say it's one of the most horrific child abuse cases they've ever seen. (07.08.2018)