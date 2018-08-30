 Missing German teenager returns home after 5 years | News | DW | 01.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Missing German teenager returns home after 5 years

Five years ago a 13-year-old girl went missing from southern Germany with hardly a trace. She has been found in Milan but investigators still don't know where she was for that time.

Screenshot Facebook vermisste Maria wieder da (facebook.com/Monika Beisler)

An 18-year-old German woman who was missing for more than five years has returned to her family, Freiburg police confirmed on Friday.

Maria H., whose surname is protected according to German privacy protocols, went missing in May 2013 with a man named Bernhard H., then 53.

"Concerning Maria, she is physically well," a Freiburg police spokesman said to the Badische Zeitung, a German newspaper. In a statement, the police said they "have no reliable information on what transpired over the last five years at this point in time."

Read more: Modern slavery in Germany: Preying on the vulnerable

The words Maria made of candles for the then missing 13-year-old Maria can be seen in front of the police headquarters.

The girl went missing at the age of 13 after meeting a man posing as a boy online

Homecoming

The woman's mother, Monika B., also confirmed that her daughter had returned after 1,944 days missing.

"Maria is, since last night, back home," the woman's mother, Monika B., said in a post on Facebook. "She looked to contact her family on Facebook and very, very nice friends picked her up in Milan (Italy) last night."

Read more: 100,000 German teenagers addicted to social media, study finds

Maria H., then 13, met Bernard H. on the internet with the man posing as a teenager. Before her disappearance, the two met several times in hotels in Freiburg. Bernard H.'s wife had already reported him to authorities for approaching minors on the internet.

The police issued an international arrest warrant for Bernard H. on the grounds of child abduction and serious sexual abuse of a child. Police had followed up on more than 1,000 leads in five years, according to the Badischer Zeitung.

Police are set to debrief Maria H. on the past five years in the coming days. Authorities did not give any indication of Bernard H.'s whereabouts.

DW recommends

100,000 German teenagers addicted to social media, study finds

Teenagers aged 12 to 17 years spent too much time on social media, which affects their wellbeing. A German study reveals that excessive use can even be linked to depression. (01.03.2018)  

Modern slavery in Germany: Preying on the vulnerable

Slavery may be banned worldwide, but the practice continues to this day. In Germany, instances of forced prostitution and labor exploitation have fueled debate about what contributes to slavery and how it can be stopped. (23.08.2018)  

German teenage runaway suspected of joining IS found in Iraq

A 16-year-old German girl who allegedly ran away to Iraq to join the so-called "Islamic State" has been found. The girl, along with three German women, are reportedly being held in an Iraqi prison. (22.07.2017)  

Child refugees in Greece sell sex for smugglers' fees

Researchers warn that child refugees in Greece are selling their bodies to fund their journeys to the heart of Europe. But as Anthee Carassava reports, few are prepared to abandon the dream of reaching their destination. (21.04.2017)  

After pedophile case, German charities call for children's right to a lawyer

German children's charities have called on lawmakers to enshrine a child's right to an attorney into law. It comes after a mother in southwestern Germany was sentenced for prostituting her young son online. (11.08.2018)  

German mother jailed for prostituting young son online

A German woman and her partner have been jailed after pimping out a boy to pedophiles they found online. Investigators say it's one of the most horrific child abuse cases they've ever seen. (07.08.2018)  

Child sex abuse: How long do the statutes of limitations run in the EU?

Victims of sexual abuse during childhood often face a race against time to come forward and report their offenders. DW looks at how statutes of limitations for such crimes vary across the European Union. (04.05.2018)  

WWW links

Badische Zeitung

Maria H. aus Freiburg ist wieder zurück – viele hielten sie für tot

Related content

Mexiko - Jose Luis Castillo vermisst seine Tochter

Mexico unable to cope with kidnapping epidemic 30.08.2018

A person is abducted every two hours in Mexico. After Syria, it leads the world in kidnappings. DW spoke with families of missing persons about their plight and what they view as a lack of urgency from the government.

Deutschland Freiburg Urteil im Staufener Missbrauchsfall

German mother jailed for prostituting young son online 07.08.2018

A German woman and her partner have been jailed after pimping out a boy to pedophiles they found online. Investigators say it's one of the most horrific child abuse cases they've ever seen.

Hermann Luedeking 2017 mit seinem Foto im Alter von 7 Jahren

No compensation for Lebensborn children abducted by Nazi SS 06.07.2018

Children regarded as "racially pure" and abducted by the SS are not entitled to compensation, a German court has ruled. Up to 200,000 children were kidnapped and forcibly Germanized during the Nazi occupation of Poland.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 