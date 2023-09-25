  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentKenya

Mini hydropower plants transform rural communities in Kenya

Daniel Plafker | Samson Adeleke
September 25, 2023

A young Kenyan who grew up without electricity, has developed a micro hydroelectric power device that delivers cheap, clean electricity for homes and businesses. It's transforming rural, off-grid communities in his area.

