Mini hydropower plants transform rural communities in Kenya
Daniel Plafker | Samson Adeleke
09/25/2023September 25, 2023
A young Kenyan who grew up without electricity, has developed a micro hydroelectric power device that delivers cheap, clean electricity for homes and businesses. It's transforming rural, off-grid communities in his area.