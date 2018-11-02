 Millions of Germans have trouble reading and writing | News | DW | 07.05.2019

News

Millions of Germans have trouble reading and writing

More than 6 million adults in Germany struggle when it comes to reading and writing simple texts in German, a new study has found. Education campaigners say the government needs to do more to promote reading at home.

A man writes on a board

Around 6.2 million adults in Germany can't read or write properly in German, according to a major literacy study unveiled Tuesday in Berlin. 

The figures are an improvement on an earlier literacy study in 2011. Despite some progress, the education minister said "politics and society must not let up."

Read more: Despite wealth Germany struggles with illiteracy

More to come...

