Migrant caravan 6,000 strong headed for US border

December 26, 2023

A caravan of 6,000 people is attempting to make the 1,700-kilometer journey from the Guatemalan border through Mexico to the US state of Texas. Border police have reported a spike in the number of attempted border crossings to around 10,000 per day.

