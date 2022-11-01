Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting

The 28-year-old US artist died following a shooting outside a bowling alley in the US state of Texas. Takeoff was known for his work with the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos.

The rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, has died following a shooting in the southern US state of Texas on Tuesday, according to US media reports.

Takeoff skyrocketed to fame as a part of the Grammy-nominated group, whose members also included the late rapper's uncle, Quavo, and his cousin Offset.

The 28-year-old's death sent shockwaves across social media, with tributes pouring in from musicians, politicians and fans.

What is known about the shooting?

Takeoff, born as Kirshnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in the city of Houston, entertainment outlet TMZ reported.

A Migos representative later confirmed his death to the AP news agency.

The shooting took place on a balcony at 810 Billiards & Bowling, police said. Officers discovered one person dead when they arrived on the scene.

Two other people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet commented on the background of the shooting and have not announced any arrests.

TMZ reported that Takeoff's uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo was also at the bowling alley, but was unhurt. The outlet further reported that the shooting took place following an argument over a dice game.

'Tragic loss'

Takeoff's death prompted a wave of condolences and tributes across social media platforms.

Bernice King, the daughter of the late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., said she mourned "that such frivolous violence" led to the rapper's death.

"We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care," she wrote on Twitter.

Georgia politician and candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, offered her condolences to Takeoff's family, calling his death a "tragic loss" for the state of Georgia, where Takeoff was born.

Fans reacted with shock to the news, with many posting their favorite clips of Takeoff's performances.

Rise to fame

Takeoff was the youngest member of the Atlanta-based Migos. The group rose to fame following the release of their 2013 song "Versace" which was remixed by hip-hop superstar Drake.

The group rose to further prominence after their chart-topping 2016 hit "Bad and Boujee."

Takeoff was known for his staccato-style rap, and the group is credited with bringing the influential rap sub-genre of Southern trap to the musical mainstream.

"Growing up, I was trying to make it in music. I was grinding, which is just what I loved doing," Takeoff said in a 2017 interview with The Fader. "Just making something and creating for me."

The group put out a trilogy of albums dubbed "Culture," "Culture II" and "Culture III."

Migos member Offset, who is married to hip-hop star Cardi B, released his solo album in 2019.

Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album last month.

