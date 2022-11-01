  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Migos Rapper, Takeoff, at the Grammy Awards in 2020
Takeoff was the youngest member of the rap trio MigosImage: Tony Forte/MediaPunch/IMAGO
MusicUnited States of America

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after shooting

40 minutes ago

The 28-year-old US artist died following a shooting outside a bowling alley in the US state of Texas. Takeoff was known for his work with the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IvxE

The rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, has died following a shooting in the southern US state of Texas on Tuesday, according to US media reports.

Takeoff skyrocketed to fame as a part of the Grammy-nominated group, whose members also included the late rapper's uncle, Quavo, and his cousin Offset.

The 28-year-old's death sent shockwaves across social media, with tributes pouring in from musicians, politicians and fans.

What is known about the shooting?

Takeoff, born as Kirshnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in the city of Houston, entertainment outlet TMZ reported.

A Migos representative later confirmed his death to the AP news agency.

The shooting took place on a balcony at 810 Billiards & Bowling, police said. Officers discovered one person dead when they arrived on the scene.

Two other people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet commented on the background of the shooting and have not announced any arrests.

TMZ reported that Takeoff's uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo was also at the bowling alley, but was unhurt. The outlet further reported that the shooting took place following an argument over a dice game.

'Tragic loss'

Takeoff's death prompted a wave of condolences and tributes across social media platforms.

Bernice King, the daughter of the late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., said she mourned "that such frivolous violence" led to the rapper's death.

"We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care," she wrote on Twitter.

Georgia politician and candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, offered her condolences to Takeoff's family, calling his death a "tragic loss" for the state of Georgia, where Takeoff was born.

Fans reacted with shock to the news, with many posting their favorite clips of Takeoff's performances.

Rise to fame

Takeoff was the youngest member of the Atlanta-based Migos. The group rose to fame following the release of their 2013 song "Versace" which was remixed by hip-hop superstar Drake.

The group rose to further prominence after their chart-topping 2016 hit "Bad and Boujee." 

Takeoff was known for his staccato-style rap, and the group is credited with bringing the influential rap sub-genre of Southern trap to the musical mainstream.

"Growing up, I was trying to make it in music. I was grinding, which is just what I loved doing," Takeoff said in a 2017 interview with The Fader. "Just making something and creating for me."

The group put out a trilogy of albums dubbed "Culture," "Culture II" and "Culture III."

Migos member Offset, who is married to hip-hop star Cardi B, released his solo album in 2019.

Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album last month.

rs/dj (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stand in line to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kyiv Monday

Ukraine updates: Klitschko says power, water back in Kyiv

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hundreds of angry protesters massed in the Congolese town of Goma, close to the border with Rwanda.

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

Conflicts5 hours ago01:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Nepali migrant workers at a construction site in Qatar

Why Nepal sends so many migrant workers to the Middle East

Why Nepal sends so many migrant workers to the Middle East

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Made in Germany | Infrastruktur

Protecting infrastructure from potential attacks

Protecting infrastructure from potential attacks

Business27 minutes ago03:29 min
More from Germany

Europe

Attendees of a rave in Modena, Italy

Italy to ban 'illegal' raves following Modena party

Italy to ban 'illegal' raves following Modena party

Crime5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A relief from a grave

Old testament battles confirmed in new study

Old testament battles confirmed in new study

ScienceOctober 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Adrienne Jordan winning the ball off a Werder Bremen player

How tragedy drove a US defender to the Bundesliga

How tragedy drove a US defender to the Bundesliga

SoccerOctober 31, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

BusinessOctober 31, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage