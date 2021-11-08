Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
music on dw.com
A young Peruvian musician singing and rapping about current topics like taking care of the earth in the ancient Quechua language is among a growing number of people driving a revival for indigenous culture. Once the lingua franca in the Inca empire, Quechua is sitll spoken by several million people, but has long been considered backward in mainstream society. Thats changing now.