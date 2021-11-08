Visit the new DW website

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott and Drake sued over deadly concert 08.11.2021

Amid reports of drug spiking and chaotic security, Houston police are investigating the stampede at the rap concert that killed 8 people and injured many more.
FILE - In this June 18, 2011 file photo, Amy Winehouse performs on stage during her concert in Belgrade, Serbia. The first-ever Amy Winehouse exhibit in the U.S. will debut at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles next month. The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, that the late British singer's popular outfits - including her halter dress worn at her final stage performance in Belgrade in 2011 - never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and home video, journal entries and more from her family's personal archive will make up “Beyond Black - The Style of Amy Winehouse. The exhibit opens on Jan. 17, 2020 and will run through April 13. (AP Photo/File)

Amy Winehouse's last concert dress sells for €210,000 08.11.2021

An auction of the late singer's private items raised millions for a foundation in her name that helps youth battling with addictions.
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: A festival patron is seen leading flowers outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Houston: 8 dead in crowd surge at music festival 06.11.2021

Around 50,000 people were attending the Astroworld Festival organized by rapper Travis Scott when some of the crowd rushed the stage. Scott said he's "absolutely devastated" by what took place.
An ambulance is seen in the crowd during the Astroworld music festiwal in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video on November 6, 2021. Courtesy of Twitter @ONACASELLA /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Are music festivals safe? 06.11.2021

Eight people died at a music festival in Texas — and it's not the first time a fatal event has taken place. Has concert safety actually improved over time?
November 2, 2021, Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brasil: (INT) Show by singer Marilia Mendonca in Sorocaba, Sao Paulo. November 1, 2021, Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil: the brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca performed at the Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, in the interior of Sao Paulo, on the night of November (1)1, the eve of the All Souls' holiday, a date that marks the resumption of events with standing audiences in the state of Sao Paulo. (Credit Image: Â© Andre Cardoso/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

Brazilian pop star Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash 06.11.2021

The 26-year-old Latin Grammy winner had posted a video that showed her walking toward the plane earlier in the day. The plane crashed between Marilia Mendonca's hometown and Caratinga, north of Rio de Janeiro.
ABBA: 'Voyage' release marks first album in 40 years

ABBA: 'Voyage' release marks first album in 40 years 05.11.2021

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid split up in 1982 and, for years, vowed they would not make music together again. The comeback includes a new concert tour, featuring digital avatars of the four band members.
Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

ABBA forever! 05.11.2021

Back together again after 40 years, the hit Swedish band ABBA is releasing their new album, "Voyage." Here's a look back at their success story.
Uppsala 2021-11-01 Tv? personer har avlidit och minst en har skadats efter ett fall fr?n h?g h?jd i Uppsala Konsert och Kongress i Uppsala. Enligt polisen har en person fallit eller hoppat fr?n h?g h?jd i konserthusets entr?. Foto: Anders Wiklund / TT / 10040

Sweden: 2 dead after man falls 7 floors at concert hall 03.11.2021

One man in his 80s came crashing down and smashed into two people below shortly before the start of an ABBA tribute concert. He and another man have died.
Weinberg, Zisterzienserkloster, Kloster Eberbach, Eltville am Rhein, Rheingau, Hessen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

DW Festival Concert: Rheingau Music Festival 02.11.2021

What do you think of when you hear the word romantic? Roses and chocolates perhaps? How about stormy seas, heavenly landscapes and solemn symphonic chorales?
Deutschland Eröffnung Rheingau Musik Festival / Benefizkonzert des Bundespräsidenten 26.6.21 Kloster Eberbach in Eltville am Rhein

DW Festival Concert: Rheingau Music Festival 02.11.2021

Join Cristina Burack on a trip to the Rheingau Music Festival, where virtuosos render the music of genius composers.
Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary 31.10.2021

Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
Hamburg, 24/09/2021*** Kent Nagano, Generalmusikdirektor der Hamburger Staatsoper und Chefdirigent des Philharmonischen Staatsorchesters Hamburg, lächelt vor einem Poster eines Konzerts aus der Elbphilharmonie am Rande einer Veranstaltung im Musikkindergarten Finkenau.

Kent Nagano conducts 'Missa Solemnis' in Cologne Cathedral 29.10.2021

Rarely is Beethoven's "greatest" work performed in a church. For the final concert of the Beethoven Year, Kent Nagano conducts the Missa Solemnis in the Cologne Cathedral.
Helmine Monique Sija, about 50 years old, prepares raketa (cactus) to eat with her daughter Tolie, 10 years old, in the village of Atoby, commune of Behara, on August 30, 2021. - The raketa only helps to cut the feeling of hunger but does not provide any nutrients and is known to give strong stomach aches. It must be boiled for a long time before being eaten. Three of her children have left for Tsihombe, 100km to the west in the Androy region, to try to find work. She would like to live somewhere else in a more fertile area so that she can farm, but she does not have enough money to move. Every day, her children buy water (5 cents USD for a 20-liter can) from the Mandrare River, located 7 kilometers away. For several decades the South-East of Madagascar has been a victim of the Kere phenomenon, as the local population calls it. Kere is the food crisis due to a period of intense drought that causes a sudden stop of the cultivation of crops by the farmers for several months each year. The farmers are left without money and in a situation of severe malnutrition or even starvation. (Photo by RIJASOLO / AFP)

World in Progress: Growing challenges and ancient traditions  27.10.2021

Hunger crisis in Madagascar -- Unmarried mothers in Morocco -- USA Lynching -- Nyatiti music in Kenya -- Quechua revival Peru

xmhx, Reise, Peru, Blick über Machu Picchu, Machu Picchu (Quechua Machu Pikchu, deutsch alter Gipfel) ist eine gut erhaltene Ruinenstadt in Peru. Uebersicht, Ruinen, Stadt, Steinbloecke, Panorama Reise, Natur *** xmhx trip Peru view over Machu Picchu Machu Picchu Quechua Machu Pikchu German old peak is a well preserved ruin city in Peru overview ruins town city stone blocks panorama trip nature

Rapping to revive the ancient Quechua language 27.10.2021

A young Peruvian musician singing and rapping about current topics like taking care of the earth in the ancient Quechua language is among a growing number of people driving a revival for indigenous culture. Once the lingua franca in the Inca empire, Quechua is sitll spoken by several million people, but has long been considered backward in mainstream society. Thats changing now.

Elton John wearing sunglasses and a mask.

What did you do during lockdown? Elton John made an album 22.10.2021

The pop star used the pandemic time indoors to record 16 songs. A range of artists, from Lil Nas X to Miley Cyrus appear on "The Lockdown Sessions."

23.08.2019, Berlin: Kirill Petrenko (M), der neue Chefdirigent der Berliner Philharmoniker, nimmt am Schluss seines Antrittskonzerts in der Berliner Philharmonie den Applaus des Publikums entgegen. Das Konzert mit mit Werken von Alban Berg und und Ludwig van Beethoven wurde live in 150 Kinos übertragen. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Rahmen der Berichterstattung über die Berliner Philharmoniker in der Spielzeit 2019/20 und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

DW Festival Concert showcases the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra 21.10.2021

In the DW Festival Concert (DWFC) series, DW presents special concerts with which the Berlin Philharmonic emerged from the pandemic lockdown. Tune in!
