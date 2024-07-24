Middle East updates: Netanyahu lays out 'vision for Gaza'

Skip next section Netanyahu calls on US to speed up military aid

Netanyahu called on the United States to fast-track military aid to his country to help end the war in Gaza.

"I deeply appreciate America's support, including in this current war. But this is an exceptional moment. Fast-tracking US military aid could dramatically expedite an end to the war in Gaza and help prevent a broader war in the Middle East," Netanyahu told the US Congress.

"Give us the tools faster and we'll finish the job faster," he said, echoing British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's famous appeal to the Americans during World War II to be given the tools to finish the job of defeating Nazi Germany.

Netanyahu said Israel would remain an "indispensable" ally, "loyal friend" and "steadfast partner" of the United States "through thick and thin."