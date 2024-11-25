Middle East: UAE arrests Uzbek citizens over rabbi killing

Skip next section Israel, Hezbollah 'close to deal,' ambassador to US says

Israel’s ambassador to the US, Mike Herzog, told Israeli Army Radio on Monday a cease-fire deal between Israeland Lebanon-based Islamist group Hezbollahcould be reached “within days.”

According to Herzog, there are still "points to finalize." He said any deal requires the government’s agreement, but that "we are close to a deal" that can be sealed “within days."

The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah is a Shiite political party in Lebanon that is also a militant organization. It is supported by Iran.

Hezbollah is deemed a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, whereas the EU lists only its armed wing as a terror group.