Middle East: Israel seeks plan to let Palestinians exit Gaza

Israel is following in the footsteps of Donald Trump and withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Thursday.

"The decision was reached in light of the ongoing and unrelenting institutional bias against Israel in the Human Rights Council, which has been persistent since its inception in 2006," he said in a letter to UNHRC President Jürg Lauber that he posted on the social media platform X.

Saar said, "Israel will no longer tolerate the Council's blatant antisemitism." He cites the council standing agenda item 7, which examines the Human Rights Situation in Palestine and Other Occupied Arab Territories, and the commission of inquiry to investigate the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

"These said mechanisms have been so emboldened, that they have taken to advancing antisemitic rhetoric, and altogether denying [Israel] the right to exist.

Such accusations are often leveled against organizations which have in the past criticized Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip or the occupied West Bank, including UN bodies.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territories warned that Israel's withdrawal was "extremely serious."

"It shows the hubris and the lack of realization of what they have done. They insist in self-righteousness, that they have nothing to be held accountable for, and they are proving it to the entire international community," she told the Reuters news agency.