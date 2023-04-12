  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
signed sports shoes
The trainers are called "Bred" for their black and red color,Image: Sotheby's/dpa/picture alliance
SportsUnited States of America

Michael Jordan's sneakers sold for record $2.2 million

50 minutes ago

The pair of sneakers worn by basketball superstar Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA finals became the most expensive worn sports shoes ever sold.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pvci

A pair of sneakers that were worn by basketball player Michael Jordan was sold for $2.2 million (around €2 million) on Tuesday in New York, becoming the most expensive worn sports footwear in history, auction house Sotheby's said.

The sneakers broke a previous record when a pair of Air Jordans were sold for $1.5 million in 2021.

"Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement.

According to the auction organizers, Jordan gave the autographed pair of sneakers to a ball-boy after the game.

Sotheby said that the seller was not the original recipient of the shoes but did not give details about the buyer. 

Despite setting a world record, the auction price for the sneakers fell well below the predicted price of $4 million.

Why are the sneakers so special?

The trainers, called "Bred" for their black and red color, were worn by the basketball superstar in 1998 during Game 2 of the NBA finals which was his sixth and last NBA championship title.

Jordan, who is now 60, spent most of his basketball career playing with the Chicago Bulls. He won all of his six championship titles with the team.

Jordan wore the pair during the second half of the Bulls' 93-88 win over Utah Jazz in 1998.

The finals of the match have also been shown in the hit ESPN/Netflix documentary "The Last Dance." Reportedly, Nike still pays the retired basketball star millions in royalties from sales of its Air Jordan series of sneakers.

mf/fb(AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Eco Africa - Rescuing old sneakers in Germany

Rescuing old sneakers in Germany

Rescuing old sneakers in Germany

More than a million tons of shoes are thrown away every year in Europe alone. German company Sneaker Rescue wants to change that, by giving worn out sneakers a new lease of life.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 24, 202003:58 min
Close-up of white mesh sneakers covered in colorful lines

Theo Baloyi's sneakers born in a Johannesburg township

Theo Baloyi's sneakers born in a Johannesburg township

Theo Baloyi sold his first collection of mesh sneakers from the trunk of his car in a tough neighborhood of a Johannesburg township. Today, he's the owner of Africa's only genuine sneaker brand.
LifestyleOctober 21, 202204:12 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

US tries to reassure allies after classified intel leak

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers line up packaged roses in a processing workshop at a flower farm near Lake Naivasha, in Naivasha, Kenya.

Kenya: Civil servants threaten to strike over wage delay

Kenya: Civil servants threaten to strike over wage delay

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People leave after collecting free bags of flour from a government distribution point

Pakistan: Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit

Pakistan: Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

Crime20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cover of video game 'Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened.'

Playing the Ukraine-made video game impacted by war

Playing the Ukraine-made video game impacted by war

Culture14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

ConflictsApril 10, 202301:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of a woman dressed as Joan of Arc, holding a sword and with gold prosthetics for legs, standing on a curved platform with a picture of the sea behind her. The woman is identified as US American amputee model Lauren Wasser.

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

LifestyleApril 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A composite image of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Can Lula put Brazil back on the world stage?

Can Lula put Brazil back on the world stage?

PoliticsApril 10, 202302:55 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage