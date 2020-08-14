Michael Jordan's sneakers sell for record $615,000

A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000 (€520,000), Christie's auction house announced, breaking the previous record set just months ago by another pair of the basketball legend's shoes.

Jordan wore the red-and-black Air Jordan 1 Highs during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard.

"This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe," said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie's – the famous auction house that organized the auction with Stadium Goods.

Overall, Jordan racked up 30 points while wearing the size 13.5 shoes.

Read more: Michael Jordan among Obama's final Medal of Freedom recipients

The NBA's top 10 scorers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) The top scorer of all time; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's sky hook was legendary. Abdul-Jabbar, who was born as Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor, and changed his name after he converted to Islam in 1971, played for just two teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers between 1969 and 1989. He played in the NBA all-star game 19 times.

The NBA's top 10 scorers Karl Malone (36,928 points) Karl "The Mailman" Malone played 18 seasons for the Utah Jazz before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004. He never won an NBA championship but he was a member of the US "Dream Team" that won Olympic gold in Barcelona in 1992. Bronze statues of Karl Malone and the guy who usually fed him the ball, John Stockton, stand outside of the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The NBA's top 10 scorers Kobe Bryant (33,643 points) The shooting guard spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, leading his team to five NBA titles. In 2006 Bryant scored 81 points in a game against the Toronto Raptors, the second highest single-game total after Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points in a 1962 game. At 34 years and 104 days of age, Bryant was the youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points.

The NBA's top 10 scorers LeBron James (32,439*) LeBron James, who moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer, is widely considered the world's best current player, as well as one of the best of all time. In March 2019, the four-time NBA MVP surpassed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scorers list by scoring 31 points against the Denver Nuggets. (*as of March 19, 2019)

The NBA's top 10 scorers Michael Jordan (32,292 points) Michael "Air" Jordan was picked third overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA draft. He would have scored many more points had he not interrupted his career with two retirements; in 1993 and 1999. During his first retirement from basketball, during which his No. 23 was retired by the Chicago Bulls, Jordan played minor league baseball. He ended his career with the Washington Wizards in 2003.

The NBA's top 10 scorers Dirk Nowitzki (31,424 points*) Who would have thought that a kid from Germany's second division would make it to the NBA, let alone become a superstar? This is exactly what Dirk Nowitzki did, after the then-DJK Würzburg forward was selected ninth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1998 draft. They immediately traded him to Dallas, where he has spent his entire NBA career, becoming the MVP in 2007. (*as of March 18, 2019)

The NBA's top 10 scorers Wilt Chamberlain (31,419 points) Wilt Chamberlain played 14 seasons in the NBA, turning out for the Philadelphia / San Francisco Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers. While playing for Philadelphia, the center set a single-game record of 100 points in a 1962 game against the New York Knicks. Prior to his NBA career "Wilt the Stilt" played a season with the Harlem Globetrotters.

The NBA's top 10 scorers Shaquille O'Neal (28,596 points) Listed at 2.16 meters tall (7 foot 1) and 147 kilograms (325 pounds), Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest men ever to play in the NBA. The center was drafted No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic and went on to play for them and five other teams over a 19-year career. In 2000 Shaq became one of just three players to win the awards as NBA MVP, All-Star game MVP and Finals MVP in the same year.

The NBA's top 10 scorers Moses Malone (27,409 points) In 1974 Moses Malone became the first player to make it to the NBA out of high school. The center had his best years with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he won his only NBA title. Malone played for nine teams in a career that lasted 21 season. He was the NBA's MVP three times and was 12 times an NBA All-Star.

The NBA's top 10 scorers Elvin Hayes (27,313 points) The San Diego Rockets made Elvin Hayes the first overall pick in the 1968 NBA draft. The "Big E," who played 1,303 games between 1968 and 1984, won the NBA championship with the Washington Bullets in 1978. He is fourth in rebounds in NBA history - behind Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons, Chuck Penfold



Record breaking footwear

The sale broke the previous highest price paid for a pair of sneakers at auction set in May when a pair of Air Jordan 1's sold for $560,000.

But the most recent auction for another pair of Jordan's worn footwear landed below the estimated range of $650,000 and $850,000.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) describes Jordan, who retired in 2003, as "the greatest basketball player of all time."

The market value of objects associated with the star have soared since the release of "The Last Dance," an ESPN/Netflix documentary about Jordan and his time playing for the Chicago Red Bulls.

Watch video 04:14 Share Talking money with Dirk Boll of Christie's Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3GrCc Talking money with Dirk Boll of Christie's

kmm/rt /dpa, SID)