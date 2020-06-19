Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar sells for record $6 million

A guitar played by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was sold at auction for $6 million (€5.4 million) in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday.

The guitar was famous for having been played on Nirvana's 1993 "MTV Unplugged" performance. The subsequent live album is one of the grunge rock band's only acoustic recordings.

The guitar, a 1959 Martin D-18E, was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Rode Microphones.

Bids opened at $1 million for the record-breaking sale.

Breaking Pink Floyd's record

The guitar was played on November 18, 1993, less than five months before Cobain committed suicide at the age of 27.

Other items sold at the auction, as part of the Music Icons event by Julien's Auctions, included a guitar owned by Prince, a belt worn by Elvis Presley and a gown worn by Madonna. While all of these items fetched several hundred thousand dollars, none competed with Cobain's guitar.

The previous record for the most expensive guitar was set in 2019, when Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmor's instrument was sold for around $4 million.

Souvenirs of Cobain's life regularly fetch high figures, but the acoustic guitar marks a new record.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim Rebel to the core Nirvana idol Kurt Cobain mostly played with his left hand — here on an inverted right-handed guitar. Once in a while he would pound Dave Grohl's right-handed drum kit. Cobain was a right-hander — and why he played guitar with the left is a mystery. The customized 1959 Martin D-18E guitar he played throughout the MTV Unplugged performance is being auctioned.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim The best left-handed guitarist Although his dad tried get him to switch, Jimi Hendrix strummed his guitar with his left hand. He was able to play the other way around, though — and ate and wrote with his right hand. He famously played a right-handed Fender Stratocaster flipped over and restrung. For Left-Handers' Day, DW presents other musicians who've made it big — despite being left-handed, or precisely because of it.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim Lord of heavy metal Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi (left) gave heavy metal its riffs. Iommi always played left-handed, which is almost a miracle: He lost his ring and middle finger tips at the age of 17 in an industrial accident. He could have switched hands, but "decided to make do with what I had, and I made some plastic fingertips for myself. I just persevered with it," he told "Guitar World" in 2008.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim Sir Lefty Sir Paul McCartney is a virtuoso on almost any instrument. He plays most of them with his left hand — including his legendary Höfner 500/1 bass. One exception: He plays a right-handed drum kit. After the Beatles dissolved in 1970, McCartney continued solo and with his band Wings.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim The other lefty Beatle Ringo Starr is a lefty too, but plays his drums like a righty. Any drum set can easily be rearranged for left-handed play, simply by mirroring the arrangement of all the pieces. Starr's left-handed activities limited themselves, however, to off-stage.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim Drum legend and pop star Phil Collins plays drums, and everything else, left-handed. That means he has the hi-hat cymbal on his right — and played with his left hand — and kicks the bass with his left foot. The musician from London became famous with progressive rock band Genesis. When he was younger, the Beatles were among his idols: He saw lefties play from early on.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim Drums, tattoos, punk Blink-182 have done a lot to boost punk rock's image. Move over Sex Pistols, here comes the pop punk of the 90s. Travis Barker is the tattooed, flamboyant drummer, and he's a southpaw. One could say he's a non-conformist through and through — except that he plays a right-handed drum set.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim An inventive southpaw Elizabeth Cotten, an African-American blues singer, played in an unusual way: She simply took a right-handed guitar and turned it around — without reversing the strings. She is one of the few guitarists to have played the bass strings at the bottom with her fingers and stroke the melody with her thumb. Playing this way is therefore called "cotten picking."

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim Comedy and music Charlie Chaplin fled London's poverty early and emigrated to the States. There he reached fame with his short movies, including "The Vagabond" in 1916. In it, he plays the violin with his left hand. Privately he also played violin and cello quite well, always bowing with his left. "Every spare moment away from the studio is devoted to this instrument," read a press release from 1917.

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim Conductor with a cause Born in Buenos Aires, Daniel Barenboim learned piano from the masters of his day and is one of the world's most respected conductors. He is also founder of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, the only joint Israeli-Palestinian orchestra. Since 1992 he has been the director of the Berlin State Opera, where the left-hander picks up the baton with his right hand. Author: Christoph Trost



