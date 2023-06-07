Mexico's foreign minister steps down to pursue presidency

Marcelo Ebrard has stepped down from his position to focus on the presidential nomination for his party for the elections to be held in June 2024. He is a prominent contender for the ruling MORENA party.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he was stepping down from his position in order to focus on securing the presidential nomination for the upcoming elections in June 2024.

"I have resolved to request and present my resignation from the foreign ministry as of Monday, June 12," Ebrard told reporters in Mexico City.

Ebrard, a prominent contender and former mayor of Mexico City, aims to become the candidate for the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), the dominant leftist party in Mexican politics.

However, recent opinion polls have consistently shown a slight advantage for his rival Claudia Sheinbaum, the current Mayor of Mexico City. Ebrard conveyed his decision to resign during a press conference in the capital, where he was accompanied by enthusiastic supporters.

Some analysts say Mexico's UN ambassador, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, and ambassador to the US, Esteban Moctezuma, are strong contenders to succeed Ebrard as foreign minister.

Who is Ebrard

Known for his political acumen and progressive stance, Ebrard is considered to have played a key role in addressing various challenges such as immigration, trade disputes, and organized crime in his capacity as foreign minister, often acting as a troubleshooter for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Ebrard reiterated his belief that candidates vying for the MORENA nomination should resign from their current positions to ensure a fair campaign.

He said he felt confident that the party would incorporate his recommendations into the selection process plan, which is scheduled to be drafted on Sunday.

MORENA party strongly favored

During a meeting on Monday evening, President Lopez Obrador discussed the issue of when presidential hopefuls should resign with party leaders, including Ebrard, Sheinbaum, and Interior Minister Lopez.

A suggested deadline of June 19 for their resignations emerged during the discussions, but final decisions will be made during the party's board meeting on Sunday.

Obrador emphasized the importance of unity within the party and pledged not to influence the outcome of the MORENA contest to select a candidate. The process of choosing the party's presidential nominee will involve a vote.

Under the leadership of President Obrador, the party is strongly favored to win the upcoming presidential election.​​​​​​​ Obrador continues to enjoy high approval ratings more than four years into his six-year term. Mexican presidents are limited to a single six-year term.

The party won a resounding victory on Sunday in a governor's race in the State of Mexico, the country's most populous region, which had for nearly a century been a stronghold of the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

The preliminary 8-point margin of victory for MORENA in the closely-watched contest will add the state to 21 others out of 32 total, currently governed by the party.

