Hippos in Doradal, Colombia
Hippos belonging to Pablo Escobar ran wild after the drug lord was killed by police in 1993Image: Juancho Torres/AA/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentColombia

Colombia to send Pablo Escobar's hippos to India, Mexico

43 minutes ago

Authorities in Colombia have devised a plan with zoos and wildlife sanctuaries in India, Mexico and Ecuador to rehome a group of invasive and territorial hippos descended from Pablo Escobar's exotic animal collection.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OByE

Colombia is considering relocating 72 hippopotamuses to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control the invasive species, authorities said on Thursday.

The hippos, who are territorial and weigh three tons, are descended from the four hippos that were illegally imported from Africa by drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1980s.

When police killed Escobar in 1993 and his Hacienda Napoles ranch was left abandoned, the hippos escaped and reproduced. The animals and the ranch itself have now become minor tourist attractions.

Scientists say the invasive hippos threaten the local ecosystem because they do not have a natural predator in Colombia and their feces changes the composition of nearby rivers, which affects manatees, capybaras and other animals. One local farmer was seriously injured after one of the hippos attacked him in 2020.

Colombia debates future of Escobar's hippos

What will happen to the hippos?

The plan is to lure the hippos into large iron containers using food, and then transport them to the airport in Rionegro.

From there, around 60 of the hippos would be flown to the Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in the Indian state of Gujarat, while 10 would be flown to various zoos and sanctuaries around Mexico. Two more hippos could also be sent to Ecuador.

Departmental officials in Antioquia said the plan has been in the works for more than a year.

"It is possible to do, we already have experience relocating hippos in zoos nationwide," said David Echeverri López, a spokesperson for local environmental authority Cornare, which would be in charge of the relocations.

zc/sms (AP, EFE)

DW Sendung | Global 3000 | Nilpferde im Fluss

Pablo Escobar's troublesome hippos

Pablo Escobar's troublesome hippos

Infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar left an unusual legacy: hippos. We met tour guide Dona Chavita on her home turf of Rio Magdalena in the Department of Antioquia. She takes tourists to see the animals that are becoming a problem themselves in the country.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 6, 202107:07 min
