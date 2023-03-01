  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a press conference
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused the United States of meddling in Mexico's internal affairsImage: Alfredo Estrella/AFP
PoliticsMexico

US support for protests irks Mexico President Lopez Obrador

2 hours ago

Tens of thousands of Mexicans marched against the president's overhaul of the electoral commission, which the US State Department welcomed as a "great debate on electoral reforms."

https://p.dw.com/p/4O5sL

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused the United States of meddling in his country's internal affairs on Tuesday, a day after the US State Department hailed mass protests against his plan to shrink the country's electoral commission.

"As is their bad habit, [the United States] always interferes in matters that don't concern them," Lopez Obrador said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"There's currently more democracy in Mexico than in the United States," he added.

Tens of thousands of Mexicans marched on Sunday to protest Lopez Obrador's overhaul of Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE), which was approved by the country's Congress last week. Critics see it as a threat to democracy ahead of the 2024 polls.

The president has accused the INE of wasting money and alleges that it endorsed fraud during his unsuccessful presidential bids in 2006 and 2012.

What did the US State Department say?

Lopez Obrador was responding to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who said on Monday that Washington "supports independent, well-resourced electoral institutions that strengthen democratic processes and the rule of law."

"In Mexico, we see a great debate on electoral reforms," Price said. "We believe that a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy."

Lopez Obrador said Washington should instead focus on "what's happening in Peru" and denounced US support for the government there of President Dina Boluarte, who he called "coup plotters who trampled on freedoms and democracy in that country."

zc/jsi (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

US President Joe Biden walks alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Biden's first visit to Mexico since taking office

Biden's first visit to Mexico since taking office

US President Joe Biden is in Mexico for the first time since taking office as North American leaders gather there for a summit. DW looks at some of the issues the host country is facing.
PoliticsJanuary 9, 202302:35 min
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte

Peru's Boluarte withdraws ambassador to Mexico amid row

Peru's Boluarte withdraws ambassador to Mexico amid row

Peru's President Dina Boluarte ordered the withdrawal of the ambassador to Mexico in response to comments by Mexican President Obrador calling her government unconstitutional.
PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A coral jeweler in Tunisia

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Five children sit around a table in an outdoor classroom in Islamabad

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Education13 hours ago02:17 min
More from Asia

Germany

Saskia von Bargen smiles, behind her is pink neon lettering.

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Culture13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Border fence with barbed wire

New Frontex boss vows to protect human rights

New Frontex boss vows to protect human rights

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Rebecca Ritters in the West Bank town of Hawara as military vehicles pass by

Israeli-American killed as violence in West Bank intensifies

Israeli-American killed as violence in West Bank intensifies

Conflicts19 hours ago02:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Soccer16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Women are seen preparing regional specialties in the southern Colombian city of Neiva

Baking for peace in Colombia

Baking for peace in Colombia

Conflicts15 hours ago02:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage