Mexico: Thousands protest AMLO's electoral reform proposal

The main slogan of the march was "hands off the INE!"
"We are gathered here with one clear and important goal: to defend the electoral system that several generations of Mexicans built," former INE chairman Jose Woldenberg said in a speech at a protest gathering.
What is the proposed electoral reform?
AMLO has accused the INE of endorsing fraud during his failed election bids in 2006 and 2012. He has been president since winning in 2018.
AMLO's reform proposal would replace the INE with a new body with members chosen by voters instead of lawmakers. The replacement organization would also have a smaller budget under the proposal.
The proposal would reduce the number of seats in the lower house of Congress from 500 to 300 and those in the Senate from 128 to 96. It would also cut financing for political parties and limit advertising time.