Mexico: Thousands protest AMLO's electoral reform proposal

Mexico's President Andres Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has proposed reforming the country's electoral body and reducing the number of seats in Congress. Opponents argue he is undermining Mexican institutions.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in Mexico Cityagainst electoral reforms put forward by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

In addition to the march in the capital, demonstrations were also held in 25 other cities.

What are protesters demanding?

Protesters argue that the reform will undermine the National Electoral Institute (INE), which organizes the country's elections. This is one of the biggest marches against AMLO's policies so far.

The main slogan of the march was "hands off the INE!"

"We are gathered here with one clear and important goal: to defend the electoral system that several generations of Mexicans built," former INE chairman Jose Woldenberg said in a speech at a protest gathering.

The main slogan of the march was "hands of the INE" Image: Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS

What is the proposed electoral reform?

AMLO has accused the INE of endorsing fraud during his failed election bids in 2006 and 2012. He has been president since winning in 2018.

AMLO's reform proposal would replace the INE with a new body with members chosen by voters instead of lawmakers. The replacement organization would also have a smaller budget under the proposal.

The proposal would reduce the number of seats in the lower house of Congress from 500 to 300 and those in the Senate from 128 to 96. It would also cut financing for political parties and limit advertising time.

Critics of the proposal argue that AMLO is undermining Mexican institutions and removing checks and balances.

The proposal, among other institutional reforms proposed by Mexico's president, requires a constitutional amendment. Changes to the constitution need a 2/3 majority vote in the lower house to pass.

AMLO's ruling Morena party and allies have not yet achieved that majority.

