  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte
Obrador made derisive comments about Boluarte's popularity in Peru.Image: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS
PoliticsPeru

Peru's Boluarte withdraws ambassador to Mexico amid row

56 minutes ago

Peru's President Dina Boluarte ordered the withdrawal of the ambassador to Mexico in response to comments by Mexican President Obrador calling her government unconstitutional.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ny1x

President Dina Boluarte announced on Friday the withdrawal of Peru's ambassador to Mexico.

Boluarte said the Peru was recalling its ambassador in response to comments made by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who called her government unconstitutional.

She accused Obrador of hurting ties and backing former President Pedro Castillo's attempt at a "coup d'etat."

"With his statements, Mr. Lopez violates the principle of international law about non-interference in internal affairs, as well as those referring to the defense and promotion of democracy," she said in a television address.

Boluarte's presidency came amid Castillo's impeachment

Boluarte assumed the presidency on December 7 after Castillo was impeached, following an attempt to dissolve Congress.

On Friday, Obrador told reporters at a conference that Mexico will continue to support Castillo, as he was "illegally ousted."

Obrador said polls show Boluarte, whom he termed "the spurious president," had received a 15% appproval rating while 85% disapprove.

Even though 90% reject the new government, Obrador argued slightly inflating the numbers he previously gave, "they rule with bayonets and with repression, force," he asserted of Peru's parliament.

In a statement, Boluarte said with the ambassador's withdrawal, diplomatic relations between Peru and Mexico "formally remain at the level of charge d'affaires."

In December, Peru expelled Mexico's ambassador Pablo Monroy on charges of political meddling.

tg/ar  (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Anti-government protesters in Lima

Peru: Motion to remove president filed, protests continue

Peru: Motion to remove president filed, protests continue

The bid to remove Boluarte comes amid violent protests following the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.
PoliticsJanuary 26, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his press conference on the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks closer ties beyond the West

Conflicts13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Wahlen l Wählerin gibt Stimme ab, Port Harcourt

Run up to Nigeria elections

Run up to Nigeria elections

Politics8 hours ago02:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz approaching each other to shake hands in Berlin in May 2022

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainians protest outside OSCE meeting in Vienna

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

external

'We still don’t know where my father is'

'We still don’t know where my father is'

Human RightsFebruary 23, 202307:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and Environment20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage