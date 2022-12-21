Peru expels Mexican ambassador citing political meddling

Peru ordered the Mexican ambassador Pablo Monroy to leave the country within 72 hours. The move came soon after Mexico announced it had granted asylum to the family of ousted president Pedro Castillo.

Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima Pablo Monroy persona non grata Tuesday.

Monroy was ordered to leave the country within 72 hours, Peru's foreign minister announced.

This move came shortly after Mexico announced it had granted asylum to the family of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

What more do we know?

Peru's foreign ministry posted on social media that the ejection of Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy was due to "repeated statements from the highest authorities of that country regarding the political situation in Peru."

Mexico responded by saying its Lima embassy would continue to operate normally, and it was ordering its envoy back. Peru said the safe passage of Castillo's family had been formally approved.

The Peruvian foreign ministry said Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes was under criminal investigation.

What is the political situation in Peru?

The government of Peru last week declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency.

Protests have rocked the country in the tumultuous days since President Pedro Castillo was removed from office on charges of rebellion and conspiracy last week.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had criticized the removal of Castillo as undemocratic, and expressed his support.

Last week, Mexico's government, as well as Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia, issued a joint statement declaring Castillo the victim of "undemocratic harassment."

Peru's new President Dina Boluarte has pushed for fresh elections in April 2024, two years ahead of schedule.

Castillo is presently in detention. The charges of rebellion and conspiracy against him are currently being investigated.

tg/ar (AP, Reuters)