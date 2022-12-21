  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
The Mexican embassy in Lima, Peru
Castillo's family is currently in the Mexican embassy in LimaImage: Liz Tasa/REUTERS
PoliticsPeru

Peru expels Mexican ambassador citing political meddling

31 minutes ago

Peru ordered the Mexican ambassador Pablo Monroy to leave the country within 72 hours. The move came soon after Mexico announced it had granted asylum to the family of ousted president Pedro Castillo.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LG0t

Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima Pablo Monroy persona non grata Tuesday.

Monroy was ordered to leave the country within 72 hours, Peru's foreign minister announced.

This move came shortly after Mexico announced it had granted asylum to the family of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

What more do we know?

Peru's foreign ministry posted on social media that the ejection of Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy was due to "repeated statements from the highest authorities of that country regarding the political situation in Peru."

Mexico responded by saying its Lima embassy would continue to operate normally, and it was ordering its envoy back. Peru said the safe passage of Castillo's family had been formally approved.

The Peruvian foreign ministry said Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes was under criminal investigation. 

What is the political situation in Peru?

The government of Peru last week declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency.

Protests have rocked the country in the tumultuous days since President Pedro Castillo was removed from office on charges of rebellion and conspiracy last week.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had criticized the removal of Castillo as undemocratic, and expressed his support.

Last week, Mexico's government, as well as Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia, issued a joint statement declaring Castillo the victim of "undemocratic harassment."

Peru's new President Dina Boluarte has pushed for fresh elections in April 2024, two years ahead of schedule.

Castillo is presently in detention. The charges of rebellion and conspiracy against him are currently being investigated.

tg/ar (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Workers attempt to remove a rock placed by rioters on the railway track to block the train's passage to and from the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Ollantaytambo, Peru, on December 17, 2022.

Tourists stranded amid Peru unrest leave Machu Picchu area

Tourists stranded amid Peru unrest leave Machu Picchu area

Caught up in the unrest that gripped Peru following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo, tourists visiting the Machu Picchu ruins have finally been able to leave the area. Stranded for days, they were relieved when rail links were partially restored. But it was not an easy trip.
PoliticsDecember 18, 202201:39 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Benin Bronze in a glass case

Germany returns looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Culture14 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his hands in the arm in victory

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

Politics13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A paramedic dressed in blue responds to a medical emergency

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

SocietyDecember 19, 202202:02 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man bends over with his back towards a howitzer as it fires

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts12 hours ago02:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Conflicts12 hours ago03:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migration18 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Soccer15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage