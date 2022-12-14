  1. Skip to content
A riot police grabs hold of a supporter of former President Pedro Castillo outside the police station where Castillo arrived earlier, and where supporters had gathered and confronted riot police surrounding the station, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Clashes between protesters and police have become commonplace in the days following President Castillo's removal from officeImage: Martin Mejia/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsPeru

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency amid protests

11 minutes ago

Peru's government has declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency. This follows sometimes fatal public protests after former President Pedro Castillo being removed from office on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KwVq

The government of Peru on Wednesday declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency in the wake of protests that have rocked the country in the tumultuous days since President Pedro Castillo was removed from office on charges of rebellion and conspiracy last week.

More to come ...

jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters)

