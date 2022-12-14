Clashes between protesters and police have become commonplace in the days following President Castillo's removal from officeImage: Martin Mejia/AP/picture alliance
Peru declares nationwide state of emergency amid protests
Peru's government has declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency. This follows sometimes fatal public protests after former President Pedro Castillo being removed from office on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.
The government of Peru on Wednesday declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency in the wake of protests that have rocked the country in the tumultuous days since President Pedro Castillo was removed from office on charges of rebellion and conspiracy last week.