  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Anti-government protesters in Lima
The demonstrations began in early December following the removal and arrest of leftist former President Pedro CastilloImage: Martin Mejia/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsPeru

Peru: Motion to remove president filed, protests continue

2 hours ago

The bid to remove Boluarte comes amid violent protests following the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MhtI

Lawmakers in Peru filed a motion to remove President Dina Boluarte from office on Wednesday. The move comes as protests, which have led to soaring food and fuel prices, continue unabated.

Leftist lawmakers seek to topple Boluarte

Twenty-eight leftist members of the congress who support leftist former President Pedro Castillo signed the motion, a copy of which Reuters news agency said it has examined.

To file the motion, a minimum of 26 signatures were needed.

The motion now needs to be passed by 52 votes before it can be debated in Congress, where it has to receive support from two-thirds of the chamber.

Peru's President Dina Boluarte speaks
Peru's President Dina Boluarte has called for a "national truce" to end the crisisImage: Angela Ponce/REUTERS

There have been demands for fresh elections since President Boluarte took power.

The president blamed political polarization during Castillo's tenure, as well as drug traffickers and others for the violence on the streets.

"I am not going to surrender to authoritarian groups that want to impose solutions that are not part of our constitutional order or the democratic tradition," Boluarte said recently.

On Tuesday,  Boluarte called for a "national truce" to end the crisis.

Protests continue

Since the anti-government protests began last month at least 47 people have died while hundreds have been injured, according to Peru's ombudsman office.

The demonstrations began in early December following the removal and arrest of Castillo shortly after his attempt to dissolve Congress.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in an effort to control the situation.

Dozens injured in anti-government protests in Peru

Blockades cause shortages of essential items

Meanwhile, dozens of roadblocks hindering freight deliveries to the country's south contributed to shortages of basic products and inflated fuel and food prices.

The blockades also caused the scarcity of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) — the most popular fuel for vehicles and homes in Peru.

"I've already been told there's no more LPG in Arequipa," Alexander Cornejo, one of the almost 7,000 taxi drivers impacted, told a local radio station.

Prices of staple foods like potatoes and tomatoes have tripled in the city of Puno, which has seen some of the worst violence since December 7.

"Vegetables and fruit prices have gone up. Everything has increased, I think the vehicles that supply us should (be allowed to) pass," Jacqueline Flores told AFP news agency in Puno.

Peru still has 85 roadblocks, according to the transportation ministry on Wednesday.

Luis Otsuka, Governor of the Madre de Dios region, warned that if the roadblocks continued he would have to look to Brazil and Bolivia for food and gasoline.

ss/kb (AFP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Elevated view of inca ruins, Machu Picchu, Cusco, Peru, South America Aguas Calientes, Cusco, Peru

Peru: Government shuts Machu Picchu as protests continue

Peru: Government shuts Machu Picchu as protests continue

Peru's Ministry of Culture said the closure of the tourist site came to "preserve the safety of the visitors." Violent protests have continued since the removal and arrest of leftist former President Pedro Castillo.
PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
Police block demonstrators who are marching against President Dina Boluarte in downtown Lima

Peru: Anti-government protests move from regions to Lima

Peru: Anti-government protests move from regions to Lima

Protesters have brought their calls for President Dina Boluarte's resignation to Peru's capital city. The number of protesters killed in clashes with security forces continues to rise.
PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine war, soldiers stand on a tank

Ukrainian tank unit fights Russians, exhaustion and the cold

Politics14 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Svenja Schulze and Monique Nsanzabaganw, two women seated in armchairs, a small table between them

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A small diamond with a man's face in the background

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

Business21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz speaking in the Bundestag on January 25, 2023

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Business24 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

FilmJanuary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

BusinessJanuary 24, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage