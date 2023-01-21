  1. Skip to content
Elevated view of inca ruins, Machu Picchu, Cusco, Peru, South America Aguas Calientes, Cusco, Peru
Protests in Peru have led the authorities to close the famed Machu Picchu siteImage: Cavana Images/IMAGO
PoliticsPeru

Peru: Government shuts Machu Picchu as protests continue

1 hour ago

Peru's Ministry of Culture said the closure of the tourist site came to "preserve the safety of the visitors." Violent protests have continued since the removal and arrest of leftist former President Pedro Castillo.

Peru has shuttered its popular Machu Picchu tourist site as the deadly unrest gripping the country for over a month left hundreds of tourists stranded.

The Ministry of Culture announced on Saturday the closure of the Inca trails network and the Machu Picchu citadel "due to the social situation and to preserve the safety of visitors" and the general public.

Dozens have been killed in anti-government protests which began in Peru in early December following the removal and arrest of leftist former President Pedro Castillo shortly after his attempt to dissolve Congress. The authorities declared a state of emergency in an effort to control the situation.

Dozens injured in anti-government protests in Peru

Why is Machu Picchu affected?

Some 400 people, including 300 foreigners are stranded in the town of Aguas Calientes at the trailhead of the path leading to Machu Picchu, the French AFP news agency reported.

A Chilean tourist told the news agency that tourists were queuing to register for evacuation. "We don't know if a train will pick us up," tourist Alem Lopez said.

Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero said on Friday that tourists couldn't leave the site due to damage to the railway in different places. He added that some people have taken the long and laborious walk to Piscacucho, the closest village with road connections, yet highlighted that most could not endure the walk.

Police clear a street during anti-government protests in Lima, Peru, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Dozens have been killed in anti-government protests which began in Peru in early DecemberImage: Guadalupe Pardo/AP/picture alliance

Earlier this week, Peru's railway announced it was suspending operations between Ollantaytambo and Machu Picchu stations due to demonstrators in the Ollantaytambo district. Trains were suspended "to preserve the safety of passengers and tourists" en route to and from the Inca citadel, Peru's state news agency Andina reported.

The Ollantaytambo district is another tourist attraction that lies some 47 kilometers (nearly 30 miles) southeast of Machu Picchu. The town is known for the Ollantaytambo ruins, a massive fortress with large stone terraces.

Protests continue in Lima

Meanwhile, on Saturday, protests continued in several parts of the country including the capital, with one more protester killed. Authorities said the protester died following demonstrations in the country's south.

Students held protests at the National University of San Marcos in Lima, one of the most high-profile educational institutions in the country. Local reporters posted videos on Twitter purportedly showing police forces breaking into the university campus to break up the protest.

Several students were reportedly arrested.

There have been demands for fresh elections since President Dina Boluarte took power. The president has expressed regret for the death of protesters, some 45 so far, yet she refused to step down.

