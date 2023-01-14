Peru: Boluarte rejects calls for resignation amid protests

The ouster and arrest of leftist former President Pedro Castillo last month triggered the widespread protests along with demands for fresh elections. Human rights groups have accused government security forces of using live ammunition against the protesters and dropping tear gas from helicopters.
The office of Attorney General Patricia Benavides on Friday said it would investigate violent clashes between security forces and protesters in the indigenous southern regions of Puno, Cusco, Arequipa, Apurimac and Ucayali, as well as in the capital, Lima.