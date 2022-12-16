More than 15 people have been killed in days of protests after the ousting of former President Pedro CastilloImage: Hugo Curotto/AP/picture alliance
Peru: Ministers resign amid deadly protests
The education and culture ministers are the first to step down during Peru's most recent political turmoil. An attempt to bring forward elections has also failed.
Two ministers of Peru's already embattled government resigned from their posts on Friday following several deaths amid protests triggered by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo last week.
Education Minister Patricia Correa and Culture Minister Jair Perez both cited the deaths in their announcements.
"This morning I presented my letter of resignation from the position of education minister. The death of compatriots has no justification. State violence cannot be disproportionate and cause death," Correa said.
Protesters had also been calling for Boluarte's resignation — she had been a member of Castillo's party until she was expelled earlier in the year — and new elections.
However, Congress rejected the suggestion, introduced by the opposition, to bring the vote forward by more than two years from 2026. A two-thirds majority of 87 votes was required for the motion to pass; 49 were in favor, 33 against and 25 abstained.