Protesters in Peru are demanding new elections. Many have taken to the streets of the capital, LimaImage: Sebastian Castaneda/REUTERS
Peru: State of emergency declared in Lima, other regions
33 minutes ago
Amid ongoing protesters, Peru's government has suspended the right to free movement and assembly. The decree also allows army intervention to maintain order.
Authorities in Peru declared a state of emergency in Lima and other regions late Saturday amid ongoing anti-government protests during which dozens of people have died.
The decree, which was published by the government in the official newspaper El Peruano, declares a state of emergency for the next 30 days starting on January 15 in the regions of Lima, Cuzco, Puno, Callao, and in three other provinces.
It suspends many fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of movement and the right to assemble. It also allows the army to intervene to keep order.