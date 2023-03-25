  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
Protesters express opposition to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's proposed electoral reforms
President Lopez Obrador's initial plan had called for the replacement of the INE with a new bodyImage: Daniel Becerril/REUTERS
PoliticsMexico

Mexico: Top court suspends parts of electoral reform bill

21 minutes ago

Thousands of Mexicans have protested against the bill, saying it undermines democracy and tips the balance of power in favor of the ruling party of President Lopez Obrador ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PEfC

Mexico's Supreme Court on Friday temporarily suspended parts of the electoral reform bill pushed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

The suspended parts include slashing the budget and headcount of the country's independent electoral institute, the INE. The court has also confirmed that it will consider a lawsuit from the INE seeking to overturn the reform.

The controversial bill was passed by the ruling party's allies in Congress last month, leading to protests by tens of thousands of Mexicans who believe that it undermines democracy and tips the balance of power in favor of the ruling party.

The Supreme Court's suspension will remain in place until the case is resolved, and the court has set a deadline for the Parliament and executive branch to submit their legal response.

Lopez Obrador clashed with electoral authorities earlier

President Lopez Obrador's initial plan had called for the replacement of the INE with a new body with members chosen by voters instead of lawmakers.

While the bill that was passed is a watered-down version of his original proposal, the commission still believes that it will endanger the electoral process and limit its ability to monitor election propaganda or sanction public officials.

The court statement on Friday notes that the lawsuit from the INE involves constitutional questions that must be settled, and that the case before them involves the possible violation of citizens' political-electoral rights.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexico's president views electoral reform as cost-effective, while opponents say the measures could harm democracyImage: Prensa AMLO/dpa/picture alliance

Critics warn that the electoral reform, known locally as "Plan B," will significantly downsize the INE and give more power to local officials, many of whom are members of Lopez Obrador's MORENA party.

President Lopez Obrador has previously clashed with electoral authorities during his unsuccessful presidential runs in 2006 and 2012, claiming he was the actual winner in both cases.

He has argued that the electoral reform will save $150 million (€139.1 million) a year while reducing the influence of economic interests in politics.

ss/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A member of the National Guard stands guard at the Bellas Artes subway station in Mexico City.

Mexico City deploys national guard to patrol subway

Mexico City deploys national guard to patrol subway

Mexico City has deployed thousands of National Guard officers to patrol its subway system. Officials have suggested that a series of recent accidents might have been caused by sabotage. Dozens of passengers have been killed.
PoliticsJanuary 13, 202301:48 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Donezk | Russische Kommissarin für Kinderrechte Maria Lvova-Belova mit Kindern

Ukraine's abducted children: 'List of suspects will grow'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds cedis, the Ghana currency, notes in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Business17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The festival of prayer and lavish food preparations has been overshadowed by rising food inflation.

Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Religion19 hours ago02:23 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hereros people in chains

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Politics1 hour ago07:22 min
More from Germany

Europe

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show in Paris

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

Politics20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage