Mexico: Top court suspends parts of electoral reform bill

Thousands of Mexicans have protested against the bill, saying it undermines democracy and tips the balance of power in favor of the ruling party of President Lopez Obrador ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Mexico's Supreme Court on Friday temporarily suspended parts of the electoral reform bill pushed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

The suspended parts include slashing the budget and headcount of the country's independent electoral institute, the INE. The court has also confirmed that it will consider a lawsuit from the INE seeking to overturn the reform.

The controversial bill was passed by the ruling party's allies in Congress last month, leading to protests by tens of thousands of Mexicans who believe that it undermines democracy and tips the balance of power in favor of the ruling party.

The Supreme Court's suspension will remain in place until the case is resolved, and the court has set a deadline for the Parliament and executive branch to submit their legal response.

Lopez Obrador clashed with electoral authorities earlier

President Lopez Obrador's initial plan had called for the replacement of the INE with a new body with members chosen by voters instead of lawmakers.

While the bill that was passed is a watered-down version of his original proposal, the commission still believes that it will endanger the electoral process and limit its ability to monitor election propaganda or sanction public officials.

The court statement on Friday notes that the lawsuit from the INE involves constitutional questions that must be settled, and that the case before them involves the possible violation of citizens' political-electoral rights.

Mexico's president views electoral reform as cost-effective, while opponents say the measures could harm democracy Image: Prensa AMLO/dpa/picture alliance

Critics warn that the electoral reform, known locally as "Plan B," will significantly downsize the INE and give more power to local officials, many of whom are members of Lopez Obrador's MORENA party.

President Lopez Obrador has previously clashed with electoral authorities during his unsuccessful presidential runs in 2006 and 2012, claiming he was the actual winner in both cases.

He has argued that the electoral reform will save $150 million (€139.1 million) a year while reducing the influence of economic interests in politics.

ss/wd (AFP, Reuters)