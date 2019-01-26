Mexico asks Pope Francis and Spanish king to apologize for colonialism

Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador told the Spanish king and the Vatican that "wounds are still open" from the Spanish conquest of Mexico in 1521. The Spanish government was not amused.
Spanish King Felipe VI and Pope Francis should apologize for the 16th-century conquest of Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.
The populist leftist Mexican president has sought to cast himself as a champion of Mexico's indigenous peoples and until now, he had cultivated cordial relations with both Spain and the Vatican.
Obrador seeks 'historic reconciliation'
The president said he had asked for an apology in a letter to both leaders. In the letter, he wrote:
Spain's swift rejection
Spain said it "firmly regrets" that Obrador's letter to the king had been made public and dismissed judging Spain's colonial actions in Mexico "in the light of contemporary considerations."
Symbolic visit: Obrador announced that he had sent the letters during a visit to Centla, the site of the first battle between indigenous peoples and Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortez in 1519.
Cortes defeat the Aztec empire within two years with an army of fewer than 1,000 men and with the collaboration of indigenous tribes that were enemies of the Aztecs.
Horses, swords, guns and diseases like smallpox, which were unknown in the New World at the time, were central to Cortes' victory.
The event unleashed 300 years of Spanish rule over Mexico, which eventually gained its independence in 1821.
A complicated past
Mexico's relationship with its colonial past has long been complicated and subject to debate. The country's history, culture, food and the Mexican people themselves are all the product of "mestizaje," the mixing of the Old and New Worlds.
According to a government study, roughly 98 percent of Mexicans have some combination of indigenous, European and African ancestry.
jcg/amp (Reuters, dpa)
