Lionel Messi takes a penalty against Croatia
Lionel Messi opened the scoring for ArgentinaImage: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS
SoccerGlobal issues

Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup final

Matt Pearson
1 hour ago

Argentina's World Cup started with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia. But that seems a long time ago now, after Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to lead their side to the World Cup final with a 3-0 win over Croatia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KswG

Lionel Messi will have another shot at World Cup glory, after Argentina's forwards punished a blunt Croatia side to reach the final on Tuesday. 

Croatia started in confident fashion, but offered little in the final third. They were soon punished for their first lapse of concentration. Luka Modric's loose pass was picked off in midfield and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was caught on his heels, bringing down Julian Alvarez and offering Messi the chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot. Argentina's talisman did the rest, lashing it in to the top corner.

If Croatia were lax for the first, they could consider themselves somewhat unfortunate for the second. Alvarez showed plenty of determination in a solo run but relied on a series of fortunate deflections before poking past Livakovic.

The 2018 finalists were rocking and Livakovic kept them alive with a brilliant reflex save from an Alexis Mac Allister header just before the break. Croatia had made lives hard for themselves before in this, and previous tournaments, but this was on another level.

Messi makes the difference

It proved one too many. The second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with Croatia looking tidy but threatless before Argentina showed flashes of the cutting edge their opponents lacked.

Messi forced Livakovic in to another smart save just before the hour mark and it was no surprise that he was the driving force behind the goal that made Lionel Scaloni's side comfortable. The 35-year-old turned the rising defensive star of the tournament, Josko Gvardiol, inside out before cutting back for Alvarez to sweep home.

It was a reminder that, while his physical attributes may be on the wane, Messi remains a cut above. His time is not over yet.

More to follow...

Edited by: Mark Hallam

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

As Argentina have penetrated deeper into the tournament, La Albiceleste's support in Qatar has changed. Reports suggest that elements of the country's notorious 'barras bravas' are making their presence felt.
SoccerDecember 11, 2022
FIFA Fußball WM 2022 in Katar | Marokko - Portugal

World Cup 2022: Morocco break Europe and South America's semifinal stranglehold

World Cup 2022: Morocco break Europe and South America's semifinal stranglehold

The World Cup semifinals are usually the sole preserve of the old guard. Morocco have ended a historic hoodoo but unique factors in Qatar have contributed to their success. Will it last? Or will the status quo prevail?
SoccerDecember 12, 2022
Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup final

