Head shot of a woman (Medana Weident) with black hair
Medana Weident

Medana Weident has been working as a writer and editor for Deutsche Welle for over 30 years. She writes articles in Romanian and German.

Medana Weident seeks to build bridges and contribute to greater understanding between cultures. Her areas of interest include classical music, theater, literature as well as social and political themes.

Medana has worked for Deutsche Welle for over 30 years. During this time, she has reported year after year from numerous festivals and cultural events in Romania and Germany such as the National Theatre Festival (FNT) in Bucharest, the George Enescu International Festival, the International Theatre Festival (FITS) in Sibiu, the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, the Ruhrfestspiele in Recklinghausen, the Shakespeare Festival in Neuss and the Beethovenfest in Bonn.

She has also participated in numerous debates, conferences and workshops on cultural, political and social issues. Medana's articles are not only published on dw.com but have also appeared in various specialist publications in Romania and Germany. 

Featured stories by Medana Weident

Two men standing in front of a black-and-white backdrop with the picture of a man and something that looks like a receipt with a barcode are filmed by a cameraman during a performance of 'Humans. For sale'

Play explores dark chapter of German–Romanian history

How much is a human life worth? An ethnic German Romanian theater group explores this question in an explosive play.
CultureJune 17, 2024
Stories by Medana Weident

Street battles in Bucharest in 1989

'December 1989 did not lead to a fresh start'

Lavinia Braniste's second novel examines questions of memory 30 years after Romania's revolution.
CultureDecember 12, 2019
Atheneum in Bukarest | Rumänisches Athenäum

Uniting Romania with music

The George Enescu Festival is ray of light in a politically and socially torn country.
MusicSeptember 20, 2019
A woman stands behind piles of fruits and vegetables at a market

The cheese secrets of Europe's 'gastronomic capital'

Sibiu, Romania is a 2019 "European Region of Gastronomy." Medana Weident reports on its rich culinary tradition.
CultureApril 28, 2019
Piatra Neamt, old city

Art and the exodus of Romania's youth

Mass emigration, widespread corruption, hopeless youth: Medana Weident reports from a country in transition.
SocietyOctober 26, 2018
The stage of the Athemeum in Bucharest

Romania's culture: 8 things you need to know

While corruption affects its developing economy, Romania's rich cultural scene offers reasons to hope.
CultureMarch 15, 2018
