Medana Weident

Medana has worked for Deutsche Welle for over 30 years. During this time, she has reported year after year from numerous festivals and cultural events in Romania and Germany such as the National Theatre Festival (FNT) in Bucharest, the George Enescu International Festival, the International Theatre Festival (FITS) in Sibiu, the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, the Ruhrfestspiele in Recklinghausen, the Shakespeare Festival in Neuss and the Beethovenfest in Bonn.

She has also participated in numerous debates, conferences and workshops on cultural, political and social issues. Medana's articles are not only published on dw.com but have also appeared in various specialist publications in Romania and Germany.