Massive African finance scandal may get even bigger

The noose seems to be tightening around former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, who has been held in South Africa since late December under an international arrest warrant issued by the US.

Chang, 63, was arrested at Johannesburg airport in connection with his alleged involvement in fraudulent loans to state firms totaling some $2 billion (€1.75 billion). The US alleges that Chang received $12 million to agree to sign a loan deal supposedly intended to finance a tuna-fishing fleet and maritime surveillance project.

Chang had benefited from immunity as a serving member of parliament and extradition requests from both Mozambique and the US had gone unfulfilled.

The request by the Mozambican attorney general's office for Chang's immunity to be lifted was granted this week. Chang is due to return to court in South Africa on Thursday to hear the outcome of his bail application. Another hearing is scheduled for February 5 to rule on Mozambique's extradition request.

Government in the dark on murky financial dealings

The Mozambican scandal has all the ingredients of a spectacular criminal case. Various state companies took out loans of some €1.8 billion from Credit Suisse and Russian investment bank VTB Capital, with Mozambique's government acting as a guarantor. Parliament should have given its approval — but was not informed, and the money from the credits has disappeared. Mozambique cannot pay it back and is in deep trouble financially, also because international creditors have halted their payments.

The credit was intended to pay for projects including the creation of a state fishing fleet. A company called Privinvest was to deliver coastal patrol boats for the navy and build a dockyard for their repair and maintenance. Behind Privinvest is Lebanese businessman Jean Boustani, who investigators say has taken bribes and bribed others to get orders for his company.

Former brothers in arms

According to British business risk intelligence agency Exx Africa, Privinvest and Jean Boustani have also been active in Angola, which has traditionally close ties to its fellow Lusophone country Mozambique. Both are former Portuguese colonies, after independence Marxist-oriented liberation movements — MPLA (the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola) and FRELIMO (the Mozambican Liberation Front) came to power.

Many countries, including Germany, initially welcomed the transfer of power to Lourenco after over three decades of his predecessor's corrupt leadership — now, his future seems less rosy

"MPLA and FRELIMO previously had a common enemy, colonialism. They fought and became a group of friends with similar interests," Mozambican analyst Severino Ngoenha told DW. "That led to a situation in which groups that had fought together for freedom could also turn into Mafia groups."

Through Simportex, a state company owned by the defense ministry, Angola is said to have made a $495 million deal with Privinvest. New Angolan President Joao Lourenco was the defense minister at the time. Here too, the deal involved the purchase of patrol boats and a series of coastal protection measures. According to Exx Africa, the contract resembles in form and content one of the controversial deals made by Priminvest in Mozambique. Lourenco is said to have visited the project in Mozambique and had contact with Boustani.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts Life in the slums Over 400,000 people live in an area of 40 square kilometers in Cazenga, a poor area in the west of the capital Luanda. There are no tarred roads and many houses lack electricity. Many politicians of the governing MPLA party come from this area. Yet none of them has managed to initiate a development or infrastructure program for Cazenga.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts One party, one president “MPLA is the party of the president! He has been trying to hand over power since the civil war, but the people still want him. So he continues.” This is how 27-year-old Euricleurival Vasco explains his 2012 vote for the MPLA. But critics says that Jose Eduardo dos Santos has not kept a single electoral promise up to now. An example is providing access to running water and electricity.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts No jobs for the people Around 40 percent of Angolans live off less than one US dollar (75 eurocents) a day. Many had hoped for more job opportunities and wealth from the oil boom. But little has changed and they live from hand to mouth. Many, like these biscuit vendors, work informally.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts Luxurious Luanda The oil riches have only reached Angola’s capital, Luanda. It is already one of the most expensive cities in the world. The rent for an apartment can cost US$5,000 (3,750 euros) or more. The wealth is especially visible in the Baia de Luanda, the city’s bay area. New skyscrapers are emerging all over the city.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts The Angolan Capitol Hill Angola’s new parliamentary building is being constructed near the Baia de Luanda. The ruling MPLA party currently has 175 out of the 220 parliamentary seats. UNITA, the biggest opposition party, has 32 seats. The opposition parties often lament the MPLA’s strong grip on Angola’s political scenery.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts Angola’s strongman President Jose Eduardo dos Santos gazes out from this campaign poster. Critics say he controls everything from the executive to the judiciary and legislative power. Dos Santo has ruled Angola for 33 years. He succeeded Agostinho Neto on September 20, 1979 as the president and party leader while the country was embroiled in a civil war.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts Post-war reconstruction in record time Far from the capital, undiscovered landmines still litter the countryside. Such an area exists near the northern town of Soyo, even ten years after the civil war (1975-2002). A road network now exists between the various provincial towns. In 2002 it was almost impossible to cross the country by road.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts Riches from the sea Angola's wealth is not only in the form of oil reserves. Just off its coastline, natural gas is also being extracted. The first liquid natural gas (LNG) plant was built in the northern town of Soyo, but it is currently still undergoing tests. It is expected to produce 5.2 million tonnes of gas every year.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts A green future? Angola is heavily dependent on its oil. In October 2012, the government started a natural oil fund to invest inside and outside the country. With this it hopes to protect itself from the volatile market prices. But oil reserves will only last for another 20 to 30 years. Experts see an alternative in the expansion of agriculture.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts Investors from abroad Advertisements for Chinese firms can often be seen in Angola. The Chinese are the largest expatriate community in the country, followed by euro-crisis driven Portuguese and the culturally close Brazilians. As Brazil cannot compete with the Chinese investors, it is focusing on technical training.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts Living in an iron shack Angola’s government should “invest in its people and not in the tarmac,” says teacher Fernando Pinto Ndondi. He earns US$300 (225 euros) a month, with which he feeds his five children. Ndondi is officially homeless and lives in the suburb of Viana. His former house in Luanda was in the way of a governmental road project.

Petroleum giant Angola, a land of contrasts Where does the money go? Angola ranks 168th out of 182 countries on Transparency International’s Corruption Index. The regime faces accusations of embezzlement of funds. What happened to the US$32 billion (24 billion euros), which the state-run oil company Sonangol earned between 2007 and 2010? It says that the money flowed into infrastructure projects. However, it remains unclear which projects these were. Author: Renate Krieger / so



International acclaim

It was only in August last year that Lourenco was feted by the German government during a visit to Berlin. "We are happy that with the inauguration of the president, a fresh wind is blowing in Angola," said Chancellor Angela Merkel at a joint press conference. She praised the reforms initiated by Lourenco, saying "I have also made it clear to the president, that Germany would like to be a good, reliable partner for Angola along this road."

Lourenco was seen as a bearer of hope for Angola, after he replaced longtime President Jose Eduardo dos Santos in 2017. Dos Santos ruled for more than three decades, treating the oil-rich country as his private property and installing family members in key positions. Apart from the president's family, only a small elite profited from Angola's oil wealth.

One of Lourenco's first acts as president was to fire Isabel dos Santos, the former president's daughter, as head of the state oil company

Lourenco promised to change this. One of his first acts was to fire dos Santos' daughter Isabel as head of the state oil company Sonagol. That went down well both at home and abroad. But now questions are beginning to be asked about his possible involvement in the Mozambican scandal.

'Appropriate measures' may be taken

Exx Africa bases its investigation on anonymous high-level sources in both Angola and Mozambique. Angolan constitutional expert Albano Pedro thinks it is likely that Lourenco is involved in the case. "As he was defense minister and two countries are involved that have close political ties, I have no doubt that there were plans to grant an undue advantage," Pedro told DW.

Alcides Sakala, speaker of the main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), said his party was "following this case with great attention and we think that the attorney general's office should have already taken a position. I believe there is enough material for the public prosecutor's office to take appropriate measures."

Nadia Issufo contributed to this report.