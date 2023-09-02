Masks and revelry at Carnival in Venice
This year, the Venice Carnival runs from February 4 to 21. Visitors can expect a full program with spectacular costumes, shows and balls. Here are some highlights.
Celebrations on every canal
The Venice Carnival spectacle traditionally begins with a ride on festively decorated boats on the canals of the lagoon city. In the days that follow, the alleyways, squares and bridges are filled with street art and music. Typically, around 3 million visitors from all over the world flock to the city to join the Carnival celebrations.
Masks with a long history
The "Medico della peste" is a typical Venetian mask. It dates back to the time when the plague was rife in Europe. In order to protect themselves from infection, plague doctors wore long leather outfits that covered the entire body. They also wore gloves, cavalier's hats, and a mask with glass eyes and a long beak. The mouthless mask on the right side of the picture is called "Bauta."
Get the look
Visitors to Venice have a large choice of costumes for the Carnival celebrations. The traditional face masks that cover the entire visage are a little more expensive, while masks that cover the eyes are a cheaper alternative. They are also a fun prop, as the wearer can choose at any given moment whether to hide their face or reveal it — a useful accessory for dodging awkward conversations.
The ball awaits you!
When the "Carnevale di Venezia" began in the 12th century, roaring parties were celebrated in the palaces of the nobility. Those attending balls tried to outdo each other with ever more elaborate costumes. One of the exclusive celebrations these days is the Ballo Tiepolo in Palazzo Pisani Moretta. Instead, you can go to the opera at Teatro La Fenice.
Wigs are a must
To this day, most Venetians make their extraordinary and elaborate costumes themselves and base them on historical designs. Centuries later, the detailed costumes from the Baroque era never fail to catch the eye — especially the large, curly wigs that were fashionable at the time.
Adorned with feathers
In the Rococo era, Venetian masquerade masks decorated with feathers were a sought-after status symbol. The real feathers are arranged in a fan shape, which means that the wearers' forehead is covered, making them appear taller. These days, many people can be seen in such fancy headdresses majestically strolling across St. Mark's Square.
The lagoon walkway
Venetian masks are inspired by "Commedia dell' Arte," a form of theater that became popular in Italy in the 16th century. Colombina is the name given to the eyemask that covers the nose and forehead. In their beautiful costumes, people in these masks are ready to pose for tourists' cameras.
Following in Casanova's footsteps
With his 1976 film about a ladies' man named Casanova, Italian movie director Federico Fellini helped make the Venetian Carnival into an internationally sought-after event. During Casanova's lifetime in the 18th century, the Venice Carnival was celebrated particularly wildly, with people enjoying the freedom of anonymity.
Flight of the angel
Although the event won't be happening this year due to construction on the piazza, a highlight of the festivities is typically the "flight of the angel." In this daring event, a young woman secured by a steel rope floats from the Campanile, the famous bell tower of San Marco, to the middle of the square. It was inspired by a tightrope walker in the 16th century.