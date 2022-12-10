  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Manuel Neuer in action for Germany against Spain at the World Cup
From bad to worse: Manuel Neuer is out for the season after breaking his leg while skiingImage: Robert Michael/dpa/picture alliance
SoccerGermany

Manuel Neuer out for the season after skiing accident

Matt Ford
1 hour ago

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has ruled himself out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing. The accident caps off a miserable end of the year for the 36-year-old.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KlpZ

Ten days on from Germany's humiliating World Cup group stage exit, captain Manuel Neuer's December has gone from bad to worse after he broke his leg in a skiing accident, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

"What can I say: The end of the year could have gone better," wrote the veteran Bayern Munich goalkeeper on his Instagram account on Saturday, revealing that he suffered the injury to his lower leg while "trying to clear my head skiing."

According to the German daily BILD, Neuer has fractured the inside of his right shin bone, rather than a clean break. The German tabloid added that the 36-year-old was operated on at a clinic in Murnau, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Munich.

"The operation went well," wrote Neuer, thanking the medical team. "But it pains me to say that the season is over for me."

Neuer played in 12 of Bayern Munich's 15  Bundesligagames before the World Cup, but missed several games in the Champions League and German Cup after suffering a shoulder injury in October.

"The news of Manuel's injury shocked us all," said Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn in a statement. "We'll remain by his side on his road back to recovery. He'll overcome this injury and return as strong as ever."

Director of Sport Hasan Salihamidzic promised Neuer "full support," saying: "It's awful that Manuel has had such an accident and our thoughts are with him."

Neuer had gone on holiday immediately after returning from Qatar, where he couldn't prevent Germany's group stage exit. Despite making some key saves —most notably from Spain's Dani Olmo in the second game — he conceded five goals, and faced particular criticism for failing to stop Takuma Assano's winner for Japan at this near post in the opening game.

Neuer was due to wear the controversial "One Love" captain's armband in support of LGBT+ rights until the German Football Association (DFB) decided against the gesture at the last minute.

"This is really bitter news to end the year with," said Germany head coach Hansi Flick, who will remain in his role despite the disappointing tournament. "We're pleased that the operation went well and wish Manuel a speedy recovery."

Neuer will be replaced in goal by back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich when Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action against RB Leipzig on January 20.

Matt Ford Kommentarbild
Matt Ford Reporter and editor for DW Sports specializing in European football, fan culture & sports politics.@matt_4d
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises, background, in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Russians 'destroyed' Bakhmut

Conflicts36 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two men sit at a table in a dark restaurant lit only by candles.

South Africa suffers record power cuts

South Africa suffers record power cuts

PoliticsDecember 9, 202202:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women work in a field

India's tribes living on the margin of society

India's tribes living on the margin of society

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Conflicts5 hours ago02:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Viktor Bout boards a private jet in Abu Dhabi en route to Moscow

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage