Will Manuel Neuer be fit in time for World Cup in Qatar?

Once again, Manuel Neuer is injured before a World Cup. Will the Bayern Munich goalkeeper return to full fitness and form in time or will Marc-Andre ter Stegen be Germany's keeper in Qatar?

A World Cup is around the corner and Manuel Neuer is back in the stands, watching rather than playing football for Bayern Munich. It's funny how some things don't change.

Just as was the case before the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, Germany's number one is struggling with an injury ahead of the tournament in Qatar. And once again, it's the 36-year-old's shoulder that is holding him back.

Neuer picked up the injury in training ahead of the Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund at the start of October, and it's why he hasn't played in any of the five games since. Ahead of the Barcelona game, one in which Neuer didn't feature because of continued pain, German sports magazine kicker suggested Neuer might not return until November 5, just nine days before Germany head to Oman for their World Cup training camp.

World Cup not in doubt

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann isn't worried about Neuer's participation in Qatar though. "I don't believe his World Cup is in danger," Nagelsmann said.

And the record-champions are making sure not to rush their keeper back, with Nagelsmann admitting after the game that Neuer's inclusion against Dortmund came too soon but that the keeper was desperate to get back on the field.

Ahead of the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, Neuer picked up a right shoulder injury in the final game ahead of the tournament, the German Cup final that Bayern won 2-0 in extra time against Borussia Dortmund. Neuer played the full 120 minutes, but then missed out on a number of Germany warm-up games. He returned to fitness for Germany's opener and ended the tournament as a world champion.

Manuel Neuer struggled with injury before winning the World Cup in 2014 Image: PRS/CITYPRESS24/picture alliance

Seriousness of injury unknown

Four years later, Neuer had to spend over half a year on the sidelines. After a metatarsal fracture, his recovery was slow. The Bayern keeper had little to no match fitness and, like today, not much was known about the severity of the injury or the amount of time he would miss.

Unlike in Brazil, where his replacements were Roman Weidenfeller and Ron-Robert Zieler, Neuer had Marc-Andre ter Stegen to contend with ahead of Russia. The goalkeeper debate made headlines ahead of Germany's tournament, but it was Neuer who got fit just in time. Sadly for him and Germany, it didn't matter as they crashed out in the group stage.

Manuel Neuer returned in time for the 2018 World Cup, but perhaps shoudn't have as Germany crashed out in the group stages Image: ULMER/Markus Ulmer/Pressebildagentur/picture alliance

Lack of alternatives

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff is expecting Neuer to start for Germany in Qatar.

"I haven't had any suggestion that it will be a long-term issue," Bierhoff recently told German public broadcaster ARD.

Should it turn out differently, the decade-long belief that Germany have a long list of quality goalkeepers waiting in the wings would, according to the numbers, be disproved.

Only eight of the 18 Bundesliga teams have starting German goalkeepers and according to player market value on Transfermarkt there is only one German keeper other than Neuer who could take the spot - Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Time in between the sticks for Germany has rarely been positive for ter Stegen though, leaving most of Germany's fans hoping that once again Manuel Neuer will return to fitness just in time.

This article was translated from German.