News

Malta rescues more than 200 migrants in Mediterranean Sea

Migrants aboard two rubber boats have been saved in the Mediterranean Sea off Malta. Good weather has prompted a number of other vessels to cross the sea in the past two days, local authorities report.

Rescue boat with immigrants aboard

The Armed Forces of Malta say they have rescued more than 200 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

Malta's army reported the men, women and children were aboard two rubber dinghies that sent out a distress call late on Friday night, before being picked up on Saturday morning.

The migrants have reportedly been taken to shore where they will be examined by doctors and given the opportunity to seek asylum. Their nationalities and the condition of those aboard the boats is not known. 

Migrants on shore, with a white ambulance in the background


Read more: Maltese soldiers charged with migrant murder

The Libyan coast guard reported on Friday that it had rescued 290 migrants from inflatable rafts off the coast, near Tripoli.

jsi/jlw (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Maltese soldiers charged with migrant murder

Tasked with rescuing migrants who arrive on Malta's shores, two soldiers have been charged with murdering two men who arrived from Ivory Coast. Charged with murder and race-related crimes, they face life in prison. (19.05.2019)  

Italy accepts migrant families rescued by Sea-Watch ship

Rome had blocked a rescue ship from entering Italian territorial waters. But the coast guard then agreed to help families onboard and take them to Lampedusa. (18.05.2019)  

4 nations vote in high-stakes European Union election

The Czech Republic, Slovakia, Malta and Latvia are casting their ballots in day three of EU parliamentary elections. (25.05.2019)  

History will prove Merkel right on refugees: EU's Juncker

Angela Merkel was right to take in nearly 1 million refugees in 2015, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview. He also revealed how he got Donald Trump to kiss him. (24.05.2019)  

Social media hampers dialogue, independent thought, German politician says

The president of the Bundestag and self-proclaimed "digital immigrant," Wolfgang Schäuble, said social media keeps people in their own filter bubbles, making it harder to reach informed decisions. (24.05.2019)  

Related content

Libyen Tripolis Besuch von UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres | Migranten

UNHCR urges EU to stop sending migrants to Libya 19.05.2019

The European Union has relied heavily on Libya to help stem the flow of migrants into Europe. But migrants in the failed state face increasing danger, with a rebel army marching on the capital.

Malta Rettungsboot Mission Lifeline im Hafen von Valletta

EU countries put pressure on refugee sea rescue missions 14.05.2019

A court in Malta has fined a German captain for sailing an improperly registered rescue ship to save displaced people on the Mediterranean Sea. Malta and Italy have repeatedly closed ports to volunteer rescue ships.

Malta Soldaten wegen rassistischer Ermordung von Migranten angeklagt

Maltese soldiers charged with migrant murder 19.05.2019

Tasked with rescuing migrants who arrive on Malta's shores, two soldiers have been charged with murdering two men who arrived from Ivory Coast. Charged with murder and race-related crimes, they face life in prison.

