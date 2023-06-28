Madonna postpones tour due to 'serious infection'

Pop icon Madonna has postponed her Celebration tour due to what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection" and her ongoing recovery.

US pop star Madonna is recovering after falling ill with a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit for several days, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," he said. "A full recovery is expected."

Oseary said the 64-year-old pop icon's Celebration tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice. Madonna's 65th birthday is on August 16th.

The global tour was billed as paying homage to her more than four-decade-long career. On the tour, the singer wanted to present her biggest hits in dozens of cities in North America and Europe.

Madonna wants to present the biggest hits of her career spanning more than four decades Image: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

Rescheduled dates to be shared soon

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities and its first leg was slated to end on October 8 in Las Vegas.

She was then slated to continue in Europe into the fall, with dates in London, Barcelona and Paris. Madonna was also going to give concerts in two German cities: on November 15 and 16 in Cologne and on November 28 and 29 in Berlin.

Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

In 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury sustained on her "Madame X" tour.

dh/sri (AP, AFP, dpa)