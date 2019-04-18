 Made in Germany, heard in Spain: The Leon cathedral organ connection | Music | DW | 18.04.2019

Music

Made in Germany, heard in Spain: The Leon cathedral organ connection

This Easter, the Leon cathedral will awe many mass-goers with its powerful organ. While DW's Cristina Burack knows the cathedral well, discovering the organ was made by Klais Orgelbau in Bonn sparked a hunt for meaning.

  • organ keyboards are seen in front of an altarpiece (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    A new organ for an ancient cathedral

    The Santa Maria Cathedral in Leon was built in the 13th and 14th centuries and for the past 35 years it has hosted an annual international organ festival, drawing some of the world's greatest organists and ensembles, as well as international audiences. After deciding the old organ was no longer up to the task, a music foundation began to push for a new instrument. Getting it would take decades.

  • People look up at the outside of the Leon cathedral (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    International destination

    The Cathedral is an international tourist destination and is particularly famous for its original medieval stained-glass windows of intense color. Organ maker Philipp Klais first came to the cathedral with his father in the late 80s. For 20 years they kept up contact with church officials, even submitting three designs before finally getting the go ahead to build the new organ in 2010.

  • The outside of the Klais workshop in Bonn (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    'Huge dream'

    It was a dream come true for Klais, whose great-grandfather, grandfather and father were all organ makers. He now heads the family workshop. "Such a project, one that takes decades, where there is no money at first, where no one knows if it will become reality — it can only be realized with an extremely generous amount of idealism from all involved parties," he said of the Leon organ project.

  • Organ pipes are seen against stained-glass windows (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    Caution: Breakable?

    The project's biggest challenges were the interpersonal ones that arise when working on something involving many stakeholders. But according to Klais, there weren't any major problems. "Naturally, there was always the worry that deep, dark, loud, strong frequencies could damage the windows." But he said this has never happened in cathedrals elsewhere – and it hasn't happened in Leon.

  • The tools of organ making are seen as a window throws light on them (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    Work begins in Bonn

    Following an official celebration for the commission of the new organ, the physical work got started in the Klais workshop in Bonn, where some 60 people are employed. According to Philipp Klais, it took one year to create the technical drawings and the construction plans and another year to build the organ components in the workshop.

  • Stacks of heavy tin bars stand against a wall (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    Mostly tin, some wood

    The Leon organ has a total of 4,130 tubes — each is an individual tone! Ninety-three are made of wood, with the rest made of tin. The Klais workshop keeps plenty of bars of the metal on hand in a room they jokingly called "the bank." The bars are taken, melted down, and rolled out into long flat sections that the tubes will eventually be made from.

  • Organ pipes jut out overhead in a cathedral (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    A unique sound

    Revolutionary French organist Jean Guillou was intricately involved in the new organ's design. Klais explained that according to Guillou, an organ should function like a choir: "Each individual pipe has a soloist's job but must also sound beautifully together with hundreds and thousands of other pipes." The pipes' four groupings let the sound surround the listener for a more direct experience.

  • Organ pipes are seen through the cupboard door (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    It's electric!

    The Leon organ is electric, meaning a current is used to control which pipes sound at a particular time. Some of the pipes are located in cupboards within the stone walls of the cathedral, accessible via narrow spiral staircases. It's a tight squeeze but at least once a year a Klais team member will go in there to make sure the pipes are well-tuned — and that no little birds have flown in!

  • Little organ pipes are visible in a wooden board (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    So high you can't hear it

    The Leon pipes cover a gargantuan range in frequencies. The deepest pipe can sound a note of 32 hertz, a crackling tone at the bottom edge of human hearing. In contrast, the highest pipe can sound at 16,000-17,000 hertz, which is at the very upper threshold. Children can hear such high tones more clearly than adults — and some can't hear them at all.

  • The organ in Leon with multiple keyboards and stops (DW/C. Burack)

    A German-made organ for the Leon cathedral

    Dedication concert

    Once built in Bonn, the new organ's parts were loaded onto a truck and driven to Leon. It then took Klais workers roughly four more months of on-site work to install and fine tune the instrument. The organ was unveiled in September 2013, with Jean Guillou himself performing. Today you can hear it ring out at mass, for weddings and, of course, at the 36th International Organ Festival in Fall 2019.

    Author: Cristina Burack


Some 1,600 km (994 miles) separate the city of Bonn in western Germany's Rhine valley from the Spanish city of Leon on the high Castilian plateau. But they're connected by some 4,130 hollow tubes of wood and tin. And every day during the Easter weekend those tubes will be filling Leon's Gothic cathedral with sound, bouncing off its limestone vaults as mass-goers from around the world take in the sanctuary's luminous stained-glass windows.

Though I now live in Bonn, I know Leon well: My relatives live there, and the city feels like a second home. I've visited the cathedral many times, even sung in it for a friend's wedding. But it was only recently that I found out its organ was built by Klais Orgelbau, a world-class organ maker in Bonn just blocks away from where I live!

Pipes from Leon's organ catche the reflection of the luminous stained-glass windows (DW/C. Burack)

Leon's organ, built in Bonn, catches the reflection of the luminous stained-glass windows

This Bonn-built, Leon-located organ seemed to be an invisible connection, rooting two cities in one another that for me feel like two totally discreet worlds. Anything that bridges them takes on oversized significance. Still, I know that a company's product — instrument or otherwise — provided for a customer in a different country is ultimately just a business transaction. Or is it? I decided to find out.

Only the best will do

My first stop: the Leon cathedral to speak with officials about how the Klais organ came to be. It's a relatively new instrument, going on six years old.  Installed and unveiled in 2013, it replaced an older one that was no longer fit for the city's annual International Organ Festival, which has been held in the cathedral for 35 years, drawing the world's top organists.

The prior organ "was not considered sufficient enough for the festival, so we needed a new one," cathedral administrator and priest Mario Gonzalez tells me in his office. The organ gets a lot of use: In addition to the festival, it's used for three masses every Sunday between June and October and for special liturgical days, such as during Holy Week, as well as for some 70 or 80 weddings per year, Gonzalez says.

The cathedral in Leon seen from the side (picture-alliance/prisma/R. J. Fuste)

Every fall for the past 35 years the Leon cathedral has held an internationally renowned organ festival

For the cathedral, only the best would do. "It was important that the organ was made by a world-class organ maker that has organs in many important places," Gonzalez says. But there are lots of organ makers the world over, and while Germany is known for its organ craftmanship, why did the cathedral choose the Bonn-based Klais?

The French connection

Enter Jean Guillou: Born in 1930, the recently deceased French organist and composer revolutionized the organ world by developing new construction and sound ideas. "I consider him to be one of the greatest organ visionaries of our time," Philipp Klais tells me.

I'm at the workshop of Johannes Klais Orgelbau in Bonn, named for Philipp's great-grandfather. It turns out the Leon-Bonn connection runs via France, since Guillou was crucial in conceiving the new organ. Klais explains how a Leon music foundation pushing for the new instrument got Guillou on board; Gonzalez had told me previously he believes Guillou pushed for Klais to build the instrument.

The orange brick building of Johannes Klais Organ Makers is set on a residential tree-lined street in Bonn (DW/C. Burack)

Johannes Klais Organ Makers, founded in 1882, is housed in an orange brick building set on a residential tree-lined street in Bonn. The building is unobtrusive, but it's mural is eye-catching!

Klais, a fourth-generation organ-builder, describes what a dream it was to work with the warm-hearted Guillou on the Leon cathedral. In fact, he repeatedly refers the whole project as a "huge dream" — and one that took decades to realize. "My first time in Leon was with my father in 1987 or 88," Klais says. He describes how first his father, then he kept up yearly contact with the cathedral for over 20 years before finally receiving the commission in 2010.

A wooden keyboard (DW/C. Burack)

The Leon organ, from the pipes to the keyboards to the internal mechanics, was built by hand in Klais Orgelbau's Bonn workshop

A piece of home

Today, Klais still feels an "endlessly strong connection to Leon." Perhaps that's because Klais treasures how the Leon organ brings people together. "What excites me is how people stand in line for the organ festival for two, two-and-half-hours," he says. "And it's not five organ specialists, but 1,000, or 1,500 Leon residents, who, if you asked them individually, would probably say, 'I don't understand music, but I like the cathedral. I like the music that fantastic organists play here. And it's become a piece of my home.'"

Leon also became a sort of home for the Klais Orgelbau team when they were on-site for installation. They even called Marta Martinez, one of the Spanish project administrators, mama. "My colleagues called her Mama Martinez because … she took care of each individual's every need," Klais says. "If someone had a runny nose or if someone fell, no matter what happened, Mama Marta was there."

The call of Leon

Guillou debuted the new organ in September 2013, drawing a full house. "The cathedral was completely packed, with chairs all over the place," Gonzalez recalls.

Klais' nerves typically don't let him enjoy inaugural concerts, but he remembers how an overwhelming feeling of happiness filled the cavernous Leon cathedral after the last note died down. "You could feel how the music of Jean Guillou, the organist himself and the instrument were met with so much human warmth. It was incredibly lovely."

DW MA-Bild Cristina Burack (DW/P. Böll)

DW's Cristina Burack went on a hunt to find out what meaning the Leon cathedral had for those involved in its creation

A workshop team member returns to Leon once a year to do maintenance work on the organ.  And Klais himself traveled back in 2018 to attend the organ's 5-year anniversary concert. "I enjoyed it from the first to last minute," he says, whispering as one might when recalling a sacred moment. Many of his colleagues attended privately as well, and some even continue to spend their vacations in Leon. "That makes me excited. It's a beautiful thing," Klais says.

And I think it's beautiful too, this ongoing magnetic pull. The organ has become a piece of home for people in both Bonn and Leon. And for me, it means part of each of these cities that I call home can be found in the other. 

Watch video 05:08

UNESCO cultural heritage: organ building and music

