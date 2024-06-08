Macron hosts US President Biden in Paris during state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his US counterpart Joe Biden to Paris for a pomp-filled state visit. The leaders are expected to discuss the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host his US counterpart Joe Biden as a state guest in Paris on Saturday.

In contrast to regular working visits, official state visits are accompanied by a special level of pomp and protocol.

The two men will attend a welcoming ceremony at the iconic Arc de Triomphe and a parade down the Champs-Elysees.

They will then hold bilateral talks at the French president's official residence, the Elysee Palace, after which Biden and Macron are expected to address the press. A state dinner is planned for the evening, to also be attended by US First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden is currently on a multi-day visit to France. He arrived on Wednesday and on Thursday he took part in the commemorative events in Normandy to mark the D-Day landing of the Allied troops 80 years ago.

What will the leaders discuss?

A wide range of global challenges and bilateral issues are expected to be discussed by Biden and Macron.

According to the French government, the presidents will discuss further support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia. They will also prepare for the G7 summit in the Italian city of Bari next week and the NATO summit in the US capital, Washington, in July.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier this week that talks between the two men would touch on Russia's war with Ukraine, Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and policy issues ranging from climate change to artificial intelligence to supply chains.

The US and French presidents met separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday. Both have pledged their countries' support for Ukraine.

Biden hosted Macron as a state guest in Washington in 2022. At the time, the French leader was the first foreign guest to be so honored during Biden's tenure, which started amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

