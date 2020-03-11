 ′Love goes through the stomach′: 13 German idioms about food and cooking | Meet the Germans | DW | 03.06.2020

Meet the Germans

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking

German is rich in idioms revolving around food and cooking. Learn some of them to impress your friends while also whetting your appetite in the process!

  • Woman holding tomatoes in front of her eyes (picture-alliance/united-archives/mcphoto)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Tomaten auf den Augen haben

    Literally, it means "Having tomatoes on the eyes": The colorful idiom is the equivalent of the rhetorical question "Am I blind, or what?" used when one may have overlooked something quite evident. The expression comes from an image of someone who has red, swollen eyes, perhaps from oversleeping. A variant is "Habe ich Knöpfe vor den Augen?": Do I have buttons over my eyes?

  • Amaranth porridge (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warnecke)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Viele Köche verderben den Brei

    Literally, this translates into "too many cooks will ruin the porridge," but of course we say in English "too many cooks spoil the broth." Before everyone tries to add their own two cents to a stew — and rendering it an indistinct, tasteless culinary hodge-podge — it's maybe best to steer clear of the kitchen and let one person be head chef. By the way, "Chef" in German means "boss."

  • Man looking angry with steam coming out of his ears (Fotolia/rangizzz)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Ich koche vor Wut

    Things can get pretty hot in the kitchen on any day, but outside of it, most people want to stay cool about things. Still, anger can sometimes get the best of any of us. In German, you say you're "cooking" or "boiling" over with anger, or the English equivalent of "I'm steaming!"

  • A line of fish and vegetables (Colourbox/S. Ievgen )

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Das Auge isst mit

    Literally, "your eyes eat along with you," this implies that presentation is key when it comes to food preparation. Your eyes should delight in what you are about in ingest, just as your palate does. So maybe it just should be "a feast for the eyes"!

  • Pot of water boiling on stove (imago/Paul von Stroheim)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Sie kochen auch nur mit Wasser

    If you ever compare yourself too much with other people or want to quell your feelings of inadequacy, then one German expression will certainly come in handy: "Sie kochen auch nur mit Wasser," or "they also only cook with water," meaning other people are also only human and have their own flaws.

  • Old-fashioned jars of mustard (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Meinen Senf dazu geben...

    Anyone who has anything to say about anything can, literally, "add his or her mustard" to the mash. It means expressing one's opinion, or, the phrase coined in English: "to add one's two cents to a matter."

  • Eggs in an egg carton with one broken (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Das ist nicht gerade das Gelbe vom Ei

    Sticking to the color yellow, here's another bright expression: "That's not the yellow (or yolk) of the egg." It means: it's not all what it's cracked up to be or not the best thing since sliced bread. Little kids know where that expression comes from instinctively: give them a hard boiled egg, and they will almost always delight in the ocher orb at its center.

  • A cook with two pot lids (Fotolia/goodluz)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Nichts wird so heiß gegessen, wie es gekocht wird

    A sort of variant of "sie kochen auch nur mit Wasser," this means "nothing is eaten as hotly as it is cooked." In other words, after a bit of tumult, things will simmer down, or things are ultimately not so bad as they first might appear. So, chill out, and things will be just fine.

  • Basket of potatoes sitting outside on ground (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Der dümmste Bauer erntet die größten Kartoffeln

    Literally, it means "the dumbest farmer harvests the biggest potatoes." What it implies is that intelligent people are more inclined to self-doubt and hesitation, sometimes preventing them from taking the leap that could lead to good fortune. The subtext to the German expression: Don't think so much and you might just move ahead.

  • Tea pot and tea cup with hibiscus tea (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. Pfeiffer)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Abwarten und Tee trinken

    While tea obviously is not a food, water is of course boiled to make it, so it rules in the category of cooking in a round-about way. Besides, the expression evokes a cozy image, so why not? In general, it literally means "wait and drink a cup of tea while you do so." The English equivalent is the mere "just wait and see" to calm one's nerves.

  • Cake being sliced with large knife (picture alliance/dpa)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Niemals den Kuchen vor dem Anschnitt loben

    "Never praise the cake before the cut" is a variant of another German expression "Niemals den Tag vor dem Abend loben" (don't praise the day before the evening). We might say in English "don't count your chickens before they're hatched" — so never anticipate how something might turn out.

  • Empty green plate with fork across it (Fotolia/Africa Studio)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Wenn du deinen Teller leer isst, gibt es morgen gutes Wetter

    "If you finish what's on your plate, the weather will be good tomorrow." Apparently, there was a translation mistake into High German from the dialect, or Plattdeutsch: "Wenn du dien Teller leer ittst, dann gifft dat morgen goodes wedder." Or: "If you finish your plate, there will be something good again tomorrow." "Wedder," which also means "wieder" (again), was coined "Wetter" (weather).

  • Women in dirndls holding cookie necklaces shaped as hearts (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager)

    13 German expressions about food and cooking

    Liebe geht durch den Magen

    Literally, it means "love goes through the stomach." It implies that food and love go hand-in-hand, that you can win someone over or express your love through a meal you prepare for someone. It means sharing and intensifying love and life by cooking and eating together. How scrumptious, just like the cookies shown as necklaces above that say: "I love you"!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


Food and food preparation has to be one of the most inspired and inspiring things on the planet. So, it's no wonder that it's also made its mark in language. As hard and dry as the German language may sound at times, it's also profoundly poetic, as literary greats such as Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Rainer Maria Rilkeand Else Lasker-Schüler, to name just a few, have shown.

Even leafing through a cookbook can show you just how flowery language about food and cuisine can be. The German language has a plethora of expressions involving the culinary. One personal favorite: "Liebe geht durch den Magen," which literally means "love goes through the stomach." It implies that food and love go hand-in-hand, that you can win someone over or express your love through a meal you prepare for someone. It means sharing and intensifying love and life by cooking and eating together. And, in the best of times, both eating and loving translate into happy feelings.

Watch video 03:01

Asparagus: An ode to Germany's favorite vegetable



Maybe that's why, on the flipside, in English, we say "love sick" — that unhappy or unrequited love makes us sick to our stomachs. But let's hope things don't lead down that path!

Click through the gallery to learn some of the more common German culinary expressions, and practice them while sharing a meal with your loved ones!

Watch video 04:23

'Meat' the Germans: From raw pork hedgehogs to dead grandmas

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans, and check out theYouTube channel DW Food to discover all kinds of culinary trends and easy recipes.  

 

