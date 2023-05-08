Looking ahead to the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Eurovision week is upon us, with contest-loving fans getting geared up in Liverpool and across the continent. But who will win this year? Can Ukraine keep the title, or will Germany's Lord of the Lost spring a surprise?

The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) with the song "Stefania."

Under normal circumstances, this would mean Ukraine would now be abuzz with preparations to host the upcoming competition. Sadly, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the 2023 event will not be held in the country.

Instead, second-placed Great Britain — whose entry last year was "Space Man" by Sam Ryder — has agreed to host the music competition.

King Charles III — who has publically conceded to be a fan of the contest — and Queen Camilla symbolically switched on the lights in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena in April, revealing the design of this year's stage.

The motto "United By Music" is to be reflected mainly by the colors of Ukraine and the United Kingdom. According to stage designer Julio Himede, the architecture "takes inspiration from a wide embrace and opens its arms to Ukraine, the performers of the show, and guests from all over the world."

Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, last year's winners are unable to host the event in 2023 Image: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Astronomical hotel and ticket prices

Liverpool made pop music history as the hometown of the Beatles. It was here that Brian Epstein, later Beatles manager, ran his record shop and discovered the Fab Four at the legendary Cavern Club.

However, dampening all the joy surrounding the historical location, and despite Liverpool's traditional working class roots, the prices for hotels and tickets rose to astronomical heights after it became known that the northern city would be the venue for this year's ESC.

Liverpool has a rich musical tradition, such as The Cavern Club, where the Beatles were discovered Image: Photoshot/picture alliance

'Unprecedented' profiteering

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets, which analyzed all Booking.com and Airbnb listings in the city and noted an increase of around 360% in prices, told the Liverpool Echo: "We always see a spike in accommodation prices around major events, but the Eurovision prices are unprecedented."

Ticket prices are not exactly a bargain either. While tickets for various rehearsals start at €34 ($38), fans had to pay up to €427 for the completely sold-out finale on Saturday. Those who wanted an extra special experience could share a "suite" for the Grand Final with 12 people. For €51,000 euros total, or €4,260 per person, organizers threw in an extra VIP area with champagne, canapes, and a buffet.

These 'Soloveiko Songbirds' set up throughout Liverpool represent 12 different regions of Ukraine Image: Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/Zumapress/picture alliance

Cheaper tickets for Ukrainian refugees

Refugees from Ukraine can buy tickets to the ESC events for a fee of about €20. The UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport has "made available" 3,000 tickets at the discounted price. UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer said this means "that thousands of tickets are being offered to war-displaced people so they can take part in a show that honors their homeland, their culture, and their music."

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson expressed her delight at the news that displaced Ukrainians would be given the opportunity to come to the city in May. "This is their Eurovision, after all," she said.

Sweden is ESC favorite

The 37 participating countries have held nationwide preliminary rounds to determine which act they will send to Liverpool. The best-known competitions are hosted in Italy at the San Remo Music Festival, and in Sweden at the Melodifestivalen. The Scandinavians have opted for a familiar face: the winner of the ESC 2012, Loreen. She is considered this year's favorite with her dark electropop number titled "Tattoo."

Sweden's Loreen is the current favorite for the title Image: Christine Olsson/TT/picture alliance

The likelihood of a Swedish win is not surprising, as the country has a rich ESC tradition. The Scandinavian nation has already won the crown six times in past competitions, most famously in 1974 with ABBA's "Waterloo."

The same songwriters that helped Loreen's win the 2012 title are at it again with "Tattoo."

Finland and Ukraine hold out hope

Finland also has a promising candidate in rapper Käärijä, whose entry named "Cha Cha Cha" starts with a raucous mix of techno, metal, and synthpop. According to the artist, the song is a homage to Rammstein.

"Who The Hell Is Edgar" is the Austrian entry from the duo Teya & Salena. The song is about the writer Edgar Allan Poe, as can also be clearly heard in the chorus: "Poe, Poe, PopopoPoe."

The Ukrainian entry "Tvorchi" (Heart Of Steel) is also highly favored by fans in the run-up to the ESC, as is the French entry "Evidemment" from La Zarra. The bookmakers see them in third and fourth place, ahead of Spain and Norway.

Ukrainian Duo Tvorchi anticipating the ESC To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Industrial metal band in the running for Germany

Germany will be represented by the metal band Lord of the Lost performing the song "Blood & Glitter." Bookmakers see the band somewhere in midfield, while the audience is not quite as convinced.

The band stands apart from other German performers of recent years in a number of ways. Firstly, they don't play pop music and secondly, they have been established in their career for years now.

Germany's Lord of the Lost are looking to upset the odds in Liverpool Image: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance

This year, they are once again touring with Iron Maiden. The band is also a regular guest at the Wacken Open Air, which calls itself the "biggest metal festival in the world." They have also appeared at the famous Gothic festival "M'era Luna" and at many other blockbuster events. Even if they do end up in last place at the ESC, taking part is not a loss for them. On the contrary, the contest has already given their popularity another boost.

The first 15 participating countries will compete in the first semi-final on Tuesday. The second semi-final will follow on Thursday. This is when Lord of the Lost and the acts from the other "Big Five" countries, UK, France, Italy and Spain, will also present their show. These five countries are slotted for the final rounds because they draw the largest crowds and traditionally contribute the most money.

This article was originally written in German.