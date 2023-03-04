Lord of the Lost were considered the favorites to win the preliminary round after their album "Blood & Glitter" entered the German album charts at number 1 earlier this yearImage: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance
ESC: Germany sends goth metal band 'Lord of the Lost'
March 4, 2023
After all the unsuccessful young talents of recent years, Germany sends a well-established rock band to the Eurovision Song Contest. The Hamburg-based rock band is a favorite in the goth metal scene.
The rock band Lord of the Lost has been selected to represent Germany in the upcoming 67th Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in May of this year in Liverpool.
The Hamburg-based group, known for extravagant costumes and spectacular performances, emerged victorious in the preliminary round held in Cologne, where eight singers and bands competed against each other.
'Blood & Glitter' at ESC
Lord of the Lost was considered the favorite to win the preliminary round. The band's album "Blood & Glitter" entered the German album charts at number 1 earlier this year.
The group toured worldwide with the renowned hard rock legend Iron Maiden last year, adding to its global appeal.
An international jury from eight countries awarded half of the points in the preliminary round, while the other half was determined by the audience.
Despite receiving only 43 points from the jury and finishing in fifth place, Lord of the Lost won over the audience with 146 points, catapulting the band to first place in the overall ranking.