  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Lord of the Lost win Eurovision preliminary
Lord of the Lost were considered the favorites to win the preliminary round after their album "Blood & Glitter" entered the German album charts at number 1 earlier this yearImage: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance
MusicGermany

ESC: Germany sends goth metal band 'Lord of the Lost'

March 4, 2023

After all the unsuccessful young talents of recent years, Germany sends a well-established rock band to the Eurovision Song Contest. The Hamburg-based rock band is a favorite in the goth metal scene.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OFNN

The rock band Lord of the Lost has been selected to represent Germany in the upcoming 67th Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in May of this year in Liverpool.

The Hamburg-based group, known for extravagant costumes and spectacular performances, emerged victorious in the preliminary round held in Cologne, where eight singers and bands competed against each other.

'Blood & Glitter' at ESC

Lord of the Lost was considered the favorite to win the preliminary round. The band's album "Blood & Glitter" entered the German album charts at number 1 earlier this year.

The group toured worldwide with the renowned hard rock legend Iron Maiden last year, adding to its global appeal.

Lord Of The Lost win Eurovision preliminary
Last year Lord of the Lost toured worldwide with the legendary Iron MaidenImage: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance

An international jury from eight countries awarded half of the points in the preliminary round, while the other half was determined by the audience.

Despite receiving only 43 points from the jury and finishing in fifth place, Lord of the Lost won over the audience with 146 points, catapulting the band to first place in the overall ranking.

ESC final shifted to UK

The Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine won last year's Eurovision Song Contest final. Traditionally, the winning country hosts the next competition. However, due to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union decided to relocate the final to the United Kingdom.

The ESC final is scheduled to take place in Liverpool on May 13.

One year of war in Ukraine: How has it impacted culture?

ss/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A flash lights up skies over Kyiv in the early dark hours of the morning

Ukraine updates: Heavy Russian air raid repelled, Kyiv says

Conflicts17 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Damilola Asaleye, Nigeria's Solar Queen teaches a class the installation of solar panels at the Ashdam Solar Academy in Nigeria.

Nigeria's solar queen

Nigeria's solar queen

Nature and Environment1 hour ago04:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima (center) reacts as she leaves a court in Muntinlupa city, suburban Manila on May 12, 2023.

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin Hauptbahnhof Streik durch Verdi und EVG

Germany: Deutsche Bahn battles crisis amid €49 ticket launch

Germany: Deutsche Bahn battles crisis amid €49 ticket launch

Business2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Video screens in the equipment room at the TV center of Public Television of Russia

Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence

Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence

Society16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protests featuring nooses and the Iranian flag in Iran

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Human Rights11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage